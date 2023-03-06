WIND GAP, Pa. - Slate Belt Restaurant Week is dishing out delicious meals.
The event runs March 5-11.
It features a dozen restaurants in Northampton County's Slate Belt region, including Scorecard Sports Bar and Grill in Wind Gap.
To celebrate, Scorecard is serving up special entrees and appetizers.
It's the first year Scorecard is participating in Restaurant Week.
"It's something we've never tried before, and yeah, something to engage the community and get some people out and try new stuff," said Roshaun Kerdzaliev, general manager of Scorecard.
A list of participating restaurants can be found on the Slate Belt Chamber of Commerce website.