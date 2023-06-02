EASTON, Pa. - A Slate Belt winery is making moves in Northampton County.
Clever Girl Winery, which opened in September 2020 at 15 Broadway in Bangor, is planning to open a new tasting room in November on the ground floor of The Commodore, a seven-story, mixed-use development that is nearly complete at 100 Northampton St. in downtown Easton.
Husband and wife co-owners Don Andreas and Pamela Weeks are unsure if the new tasting room will be the business' new sole location or a second location.
Foot traffic has recently been light at the Bangor location, which prompted them to explore opening an Easton venue, Andreas said. The couple plans to make a final decision on the fate of the Bangor tasting room in the coming months.
The Easton tasting room - located on The Commodore's Northampton Street side - will feature a similar concept to Clever Girl's original Bangor location, offering wine, sangria, beer and light fare.
"We're super excited," Andreas said. "Not a lot of people know this, but when we first decided to open a tasting room, the first place that I looked was downtown Easton. However, I just couldn't find anything three years ago that made sense. So, we ended up staying local here in our hometown of Bangor."
"I was always interested in going back to Easton, though, and I knew if it were to happen, it would have to be for the right situation. So, when I saw this beautiful building going up near the Free Bridge and I saw that there was retail space available, I immediately reached out and jumped at the chance. It's a great opportunity, and I'm really looking forward to it."
Andreas and Weeks established Clever Girl Winery in the basement of their Bangor home in 2019.
Andreas' foray into winemaking actually began in 2018, though, when Weeks suggested that he find a new hobby to fill his time following his daughter's high school graduation.
Previously, Andreas devoted a bulk of his springs and summers to traveling with his daughter, who participated in slingshot race car competitions.
Since Weeks introduced Andreas to enjoying wine many years prior and the couple frequently visited wineries on weekends, he decided to purchase a basic wine making kit in the summer of 2018 and began making wine from concentrate kits.
This led to more research on wine making, and he eventually enrolled in Northampton Community College’s Wine Specialist program.
Wine making from concentrate kits then led to wine production from grape juice, and Andreas advanced his winemaking skills by applying lessons from the classroom on wine blending, back sweetening and sterile filtering to create seven crisp and unique wines from three juice varieties.
After receiving rave reviews from classmates, Andreas entered the seven wines into Winemaker Magazine’s International Amateur Wine Making Competition, resulting in his first four amateur medals (a gold, silver and two bronze).
The accolades, coupled with Andreas' completion of the Wine Specialist program in July 2019, provided the assurance needed to convert the Andreas and Weeks' cellar into a licensed, commercial wine production facility. They began commercially making wine in October 2019.
Today, the Bangor winery produces dozens of wines and sangrias using domestic and international grape juice.
"I basically get the juice from all over the world because going that route, it opens a lot of channels," Andreas said. "In the fall, which is what I'd call our local harvest here in the USA, I can get juice from California, Washington state and upstate New York. In the spring, distributors bring me juice from the Southern Hemisphere because their spring is our fall. So, I can get some dry reds from South America, South Africa, anywhere I want, really."
"Sometimes urban wineries take a little bit of a jab with some people saying, 'You didn't grow the grapes.' To those people, I say, 'True, but I also offer you the opportunity to try wines from all around the world.'
The Bangor location typically has two or three sangria varieties available, and the Easton location should have four, allowing for sangria flights year-round, Andreas said.
Weeks makes all of the sangrias, with flavors rotating weekly. Popular selections include watermelon, cantaloupe, peach, mixed berry, pineapple jalapeno and apple pie.
"She makes all of our sangrias, and in my opinion, we have the best sangria around," Andreas said. "So, she's a big part of what we do. Since we've opened, she's done probably near 50 different varieties."
Clever Girl is named after the last words spoken by “Jurassic Park” character Robert Muldoon, the game warden in the 1993 science fiction adventure film, before he is killed by a velociraptor.
The winery also names its wines after famous female characters from film and television, including Daphne (Daphne Blake, "Scooby Doo"), Truvy (Truvy Jones, "Steel Magnolias"), Andie (Andie Walsh, "Pretty in Pink"), Roxie (Roxie Hart, "Chicago"), Violet (Violet Parr, "The Incredibles"), Janet (Janet Weiss, "The Rocky Horror Picture Show") and Vanna (Vanna White, "Wheel of Fortune").
"Our best sellers right now are our fruit wines," Andreas said. "Our pear and peach ones are both very popular. We're also going to be introducing a watermelon one in the fall."
For the non-wine drinkers, there is a variety of beer selections, and the business also offers a light food menu, featuring flatbreads, cheese and crackers, meat and cheese boards, Bavarian pretzels, guacamole and chips and more.
The buildout of the new Easton location will include a prep work room, with counters, refrigerators, a dishwasher and other equipment.
Andreas is unsure of the new tasting room's seating capacity as the space's development is still in its early stages, but he noted there will be indoor and seasonal outdoor seating options.
The Easton location will operate at minimum Thursday through Sunday, with possible Wednesday hours as well, Andreas said. Current hours at the Bangor location are 4-7:30 p.m. Fridays, noon to 7:30 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays.
Clever Girl will join a handful of other wine destinations in downtown Easton, including Cellar 159, Tolino Vineyards at the Easton Public Market and the newly opened Kabinett Wine Bar.
The new tasting room will operate on the ground floor of The Commodore, a seven-story structure that was delayed due to COVID-19 but is now expected to be complete later this year. The building will feature 32 luxury rental apartments, 14,000 square feet of office space on two floors and an 8,000-square-foot rooftop restaurant.
The yet-to-be-named restaurant will be run by the Trapani family, which also owns and operates Grille 3501 in South Whitehall Township and Zest - another rooftop restaurant - in south Bethlehem.
Additionally, Bella Bridesmaids Allentown, which opened four years ago at 645 W. Hamilton St. Suite 105 in downtown Allentown, announced that is planning to move this summer to The Commodore's ground floor.
For residents of the building, amenities will include a fitness center, dog wash area, secured package room, lounge and limited reserve parking.
The Commodore, adjacent to Scott Park and overlooking the Delaware and Lehigh rivers, will be within walking distance to Easton's vibrant dining and shopping scene.