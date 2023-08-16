A Lehigh Valley location of a popular quick-service restaurant chain is set to reopen next week following three months of building improvements.
Chick-fil-A, at 6379 Hamilton Blvd. in the Trexlertown section of Lower Macungie Township, Lehigh County, has been closed since May 18 for remodeling.
The newly remodeled restaurant is set to open its doors at 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 22.
Staff members are "so excited to serve each and every one of you," a post on the business' Facebook page reads.
The reopening of the Trexlertown Chick-fil-A restaurant follows the Aug. 10 reopening of another remodeled Chick-fil-A eatery at 602 N. West End Blvd. in Richland Township, Bucks County.
The Quakertown area restaurant had also been temporarily closed since mid-May for renovations.
“Thank you to all of our patrons from the bottom of our hearts for your patience, excitement and for joining us every step of the way of our remodel!” a post on Quakertown area restaurant's Facebook page reads. “A HUGE thank you to our talented, kind and efficient construction crew, who worked extremely hard and efficiently crafting this beautiful new space!”
In October, the Lower Macungie Planning Commission approved a modified plan of a Chick-fil-A restaurant that involved a 300-square-foot addition to its existing building. The addition will be utilized for more kitchen and food preparation space.
The plan also included an additional drive-thru lane, resulting in a dual drive-thru setup and accompanying canopies. The dual drive-thru lanes will be used for both meal ordering and delivery.
Chick-fil-A officials said the renovations would improve operations and decrease traffic congestion. Conditions associated with approval included modifying parking, lighting design and landscaping.
Headquartered in Atlanta, Chick-fil-A was founded in 1967 by S. Truett Cathy and is known for its grilled and fried chicken sandwiches, chicken nuggets, "Chick-n-Strips" and waffle fries.
Represented by more than 170,000 team members, operators and staff, Chick-fil-A restaurants serve guests at more than 2,700 restaurants in 47 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and Canada.