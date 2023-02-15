EMMAUS, Pa. - A restaurant serving ropa vieja, picadillo and other Cuban favorites will end operations later this month in Lehigh County.
Mi Havana Cuban Cuisine, “where classic Cuban dishes and modern flair collide,” is set to close its doors by Feb. 25 at 1301 Chestnut St., Suite N, in Emmaus, according to a post on the business' Facebook page.
The 28-seat, full-service restaurant opened in April 2020 in an East Penn Plaza space that once housed other dining establishments, including Café Bachi’s and Lehigh Fine Foods featuring Lehigh Cafe.
In a farewell message posted on the business' Facebook page, the operators thanked customers for their patronage.
"Serving our customers has been such a rewarding experience," the announcement reads. "We have met some amazing people and many we can even call friends."
Owner and executive chef George Arce, with more than 15 years of experience in the restaurant industry, devised a menu featuring entrees such as garlic shrimp, paella, pan-seared cod, roasted pork and vaca frita (flank steak marinated in lime, garlic and salt then seared until crispy with onions; served with white rice and black beans).
Customers also can enjoy ropa vieja, one of Cuba’s national dishes, featuring flank steak stewed in a vegetable stock and savory tomato sauce accompanied by white rice, black beans and garlic yuca.
Other menu highlights include appetizers such as Cuban sliders, an empanada trio and el yunque (mountain of yuca fries with choice of Cuban picadillo or roast pork, covered with garlic cheese sauce); sides such as black beans, yuca fries and sweet plantains; and desserts such as flan, coconut bread pudding and tres leches cake.
"Mi Havana was a successful business," the announcement continues. "We learned so much as restaurant owners and we're so blessed for the opportunity to have had this amazing journey. We are so grateful that we will never have to say, 'what if?'"
"Success may look different to many individuals. To us, success is spending time with our loved ones, especially our grandchildren. Success to us, is being able to have the time to be part of our church community."
Within an hour of the restaurant's closing announcement, more than 30 diners had commented. Many individuals lamented the impending loss and expressed warm wishes to the operators.
"Your food was amazing," one person wrote. "Thanks for the memories."
"So sad to hear!!" another person commented. "You have amazing food and service. You will be greatly missed!! Best of luck on your next journey!"
Customers looking to savor a last taste of Mi Havana should visit the restaurant in the next week and a half. Hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Info: 610-966-7777; mihavanalv.com.