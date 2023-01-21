BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Foodies, get ready to dig into delicious deals and meals at SouthSide Arts District's Winter Restaurant Week, kicking off Monday.
The event, which continues through Jan. 29, features prix-fixe menus, special dishes and other promotions at more than a dozen restaurants and other businesses throughout south Bethlehem.
"Restaurant hopping is encouraged," the SouthSide Arts District notes. "So, plan ahead and bring your family and friends to enjoy the flavors of the season and chow down on some amazing food!"
Participants include:
Cafe the Lodge, 427 E. Fourth St.: $9.95 specials include veggie melt (roasted broccoli, eggplant, zucchini, peppers, onions, melted Swiss cheese and balsamic glaze on sourdough bread) and grilled chicken caprese panini (grilled chicken, fresh mozzarella, tomato, pesto and balsamic glaze on ciabatta roll). Both specials served with daily side, chips and fountain soda or fresh-brewed tea;
Couchpota.doh! Kitchen, 306 Brodhead Ave.: Three-course menu, with first-course options of ceviche de camaron (shrimp prepared and marinated in lemon-lime juice with fresh, sliced onions, tomatoes, peppers and cilantro) or maduro asado con cortido (plantain half, seared and topped with melted mozzarella and red onion salad); second-course options of churrasco (fried steak and egg, fresh-cut fries, white rice, sliced ripe sweet plantain, avocado, lettuce, red onion salad and Ecuadorian strawberry soda), chuleta con hueso (pork chop on the bone topped with melted mozzarella and caramelized onions, potato salad and served with white rice, sliced ripe sweet plantain, lettuce, red onion salad and Ecuadorian apple soda) or chili chorizo (seasoned ground beef and sweet Ecuadorian chorizo, red beans, jalapeno Spanish rice and beans, seared mash, melted mozzarella with red onion salad and sweet plantain); and third course of cheese empanada bites (mini mozzarella cheese-filled empanada toppped with sprinkled sugar and side of fruit salad). Pricing is $21.95 for single serving; $39.95 for double;
Dinky's Ice Cream Parlor & Grill, 312 E. Third St., Suite 102: Specials include crispy chicken sandwich and French toast sticks with ice cream. If you buy a chicken sandwich, you get 10% off French toast sticks with your choice of ice cream;
The Flying V Poutinerie, 201 E. Third St.: Red wine-braised lamb poutine on special;
Hummus House, 518 E. Third St.: $14.75 specials include hummus falafel panini or big gyro panini, with baked fries and 20-ounce bottle of soda;
Mister Lee's Noodles, 512 E. Third St.: $35, three-course menu, with first-course options of spring rolls, Mike's tonkatsu or crispy organic chicken wings; second-course options of fried chicken ramen, veggie ramen or "cold & spicy" ramen (with Lancaster raised ground pork, grilled bok choy, scallion, soy-miso dressing and sriracha); and third-course options of butterscotch rice pudding or featured dessert;
Molly’s Irish Grille & Sports Pub, 4 E. Fourth St.: Monthly features include jalapeno poppers, sweet potato fries, Cuban sandwich and entrees (served with choice of soup or house salad) of breaded eggplant and "chil-ghetti" (chili served over spaghetti topped with Jack cheddar cheese and garlic bread);
National Museum of Industrial History, 602 E. Second St.: $2 off museum admission with coupon (accessible on SouthSide Arts District's Facebook page).
Roasted, 22 W. Fourth St.: Specials include cinnamon bun pancakes (vegan option available), French toast (with candied pecans, banana, brown sugar and spiced rum), quinoa and vegetable stew, grilled cheese and soup and creamy grits bowl (with roasted Brussels sprouts, mushroom bacon, chives, maple vinaigrette drizzle and two eggs over easy - tofu option available);
Social Still, 530 E. Third St.: $35, three-course menu, with first-course options of half Caesar salad, half harvest salad, Korean BBQ shrimp or soup of the day; second-course options of housemade ricotta gnocchi, bone-in pork schnitzel or smoked short pastrami sandwich; and third-course options of carrot cake or citrus curd with savory shortbread;
Sotto Santi, 10 W. Fourth St.: Lunch specials include half off all appetizers and $6.50 sandwiches, wraps and paninis. Dinner specials include $5 garlic knot sliders (cheesesteak, chicken parmesan and veggie) and $10 pasta dishes (alfredo, garlic and oil, pesto, fresh marinara and vodka sauce). All day special includes $10 large plain pies;
Tally Ho Tavern, 205 W. Fourth St.: Homemade vodka sauce pizza on special; and
Zekraft, 306 S. New St., Unit 109: Features include specialty hot chocolate (topped with fresh strawberry whipped cream) and toasted almond ricotta tartine (finished with blueberry compote and fresh mint gremolata).
For more information, visit southsideartsdistrict.com/restaurant-and-retail-week.