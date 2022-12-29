BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - A new tenant will heat up a Bethlehem area shopping center's retail roster in 2023.
Jacuzzi Hot Tubs of Southeastern PA, offering top-quality saunas, swim spas and hot tubs, is "coming soon" to the Southmont Plaza, 4423 Birkland Place, Bethlehem Township, according to storefront signage.
The new showroom, near Frank's Pizza, is expected to open in early March, according to Greg Ziegler, store manager at the business' showroom in Warrington, Bucks County.
In addition to Warrington, Jacuzzi Hot Tubs of Southeastern PA also has locations in Reading; Exton, Chester County; Haverford, Delaware County; and Wilmington, Delaware.
At each showroom, "backyard leisure experts" are on hand to help customers choose the right products for their needs and lifestyles, according to the business' website.
Shoppers can browse a wide range of spas and other items in a variety of price points and also speak with team members about financing options.
The business carries top brands, including Hydropool swim spas, Jacuzzi hot tubs and Jacuzzi infrared saunas, which specialize in products known for their healing benefits.
"The regular use of these wellness products can result in an array of health benefits, including but not limited to a boost in energy levels, improved sleep patterns, soothed muscle and joint pain, less stress, and many more," a message on the business' website reads.
Jacuzzi Hot Tubs of Southeastern PA services and repairs all brands and models of hot tubs, swim spas, saunas and pools.
Customers also can shop outdoor furniture, fire pits and gazebos, with the business inviting individuals to "transform your outdoor living space."
"From hot tubs and swim spas, to saunas, patio furniture and everything in between, we have everything you need to bring luxury, health and enjoyment home with you," a message on the business' website reads.
Jacuzzi Hot Tubs of Southeastern PA will fill a long-vacant space at the Southmont Plaza, which also is home to big-name chains such as Best Buy, Barnes & Noble, Lowe's, Michaels and Dick's Sporting Goods.
The shopping center's most recent addition is discount variety store chain Dollar Tree, which held a grand opening in January. A few center vacancies remain.