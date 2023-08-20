WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A leading retailer of fashionable sportswear and sneakers is planning to open its first Lehigh Valley location in Whitehall Township.
JD Sports, combining new global brands like Supply & Demand, Pink Soda Sport and SuperDry with closet classics such as Nike, adidas and Jordan, is coming soon to a second-level space of the Lehigh Valley Mall in Whitehall Township.
A company spokesperson did not immediately return a message seeking a tentative opening date.
According to the mall’s online map, the new store will occupy a newly combined space that previously housed two neighboring retailers – Country Memories and All Weather Selvedge.
All Weather Selvedge, specializing in denim jeans made from proprietary Japanese selvedge fabrics, closed earlier this summer with plans to focus on online operations.
Country Memories, selling a wide variety of country collectibles, gifts and home décor, closed in the spring following the owner’s retirement.
Established in 1981 with a single store in England, JD Group is “a leading global omnichannel retailer of sports fashion and outdoor brands,” with more than 3,400 stores across 38 territories, according to the business’ website. The company has a strong presence in Europe, North America and Asia.
In the United States, the company has more than 150 locations in 34 states.
More than a half dozen other Pennsylvania stores include other regional locations in Philadelphia and Abington Township, Montgomery County.
Shoppers can browse a wide assortment of men’s and women’s footwear, including boots, sandals, slippers, lifestyle sneakers and running and basketball shoes. Children’s styles are also available.
Popular brands include Crocs, Converse, Birkenstock, Nike, Jordan, adidas, New Balance and Puma.
Other merchandise includes clothing such as T-shirts, tanks, hoodies, shorts, swimwear, sweatpants, jackets and vests; and accessories such as hats, headbands, socks, bags, backpacks, beanies, gloves, water bottles and fitness gear.
JD has a vision to “connect globally, inspire locally, empower individually.”
“JD seeks to inspire the emerging generation of globally minded consumers through a connection to the universal culture of sport, music and fashion,” a message on the business’ website reads.
The company’s mission is to “continuously set the global standard for retail experience through best-in-class operations, connected consumer experiences, and the unique delivery of the world’s most authentic brands to the market.”
The upcoming arrival of JD Sports is more welcome news for the Lehigh Valley Mall.
Earlier this month, it was announced that The Cheesecake Factory, known for its expansive menu of freshly prepared dishes and indulgent desserts, is planning to open its first Lehigh Valley restaurant later this year in part of a reconfigured space that it will operate adjacent to Barnes & Noble in the outdoor lifestyle center.
Additionally, Kendra Scott, a lifestyle brand with gemstone-inspired collections that include fashion jewelry, fine jewelry, home goods and beauty, opened June 30 in the lifestyle center; and Face Foundrié, a chain of all-inclusive focused facial bars, opened July 21 in the lifestyle center.
Barnes & Noble, the largest retail bookseller in the United States with roughly 600 stores across the country, will open a temporary store on Wednesday, Aug. 23, on the mall’s lower level near J.C. Penney.
The space was the longtime home of Modell’s Sporting Goods and most recently housed Track 23, a fashion company offering modern men's and women's apparel and accessories.
Barnes & Noble’s original Lehigh Valley Mall location opened in 2007 at the mall’s outdoor lifestyle center and is currently undergoing a complete renovation.
The bookseller expects to reopen the original location in the lifestyle center in the spring.