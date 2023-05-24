WYOMISSING, Pa. - "Every day is a carnival" at the Berkshire Mall's newest food stand.
Snack Shack, offering carnival-type foods such as candy apples, cotton candy, funnel cake and deep-fried Oreos and Twinkies, opened about three weeks ago at the mall's second-floor food court.
Mother and son operators Tammy Ziats and Jordan Ziats also invite customers to "step right up!" for freshly prepared breakfast items such as a "Grid Iron Taco" (round waffle with egg and bacon or sausage, topped with cheese) and "Grid Fries" (four fluffy waffle sticks in plain, cinnamon or chocolate chip varieties).
"Our breakfast sandwich, the Hashy Sammich, comes with egg, cheese and your choice of bacon or sausage between two hash browns," Tammy said. "That's very popular, along with our fried Oreos."
Those with a sweet tooth can savor desserts such as "Deep Fried Bliss" (two chocolate cream cakes covered in a rich batter and sprinkled with powdered sugar), "Gimme S'more Waffles" (fluffy waffle sandwiched with marshmallow and chocolate), "I Scream U Scream" (fluffy waffle taco with ice cream), "Oreolization" (four deep-fried Oreos dusted with powdered sugar) and "All-American Taco" (crispy fried cinnamon sugar shell with apple pie filling and a scoop of ice cream).
Other menu highlights include fresh hot popcorn, cotton candy, cheese dogs and crinkle or straight-cut fries. Most items are priced between $2.50 and $6.50.
"This is our first business, and we're excited to be serving the community," Tammy said.
Snack Shack, occupying the former Pita Pita space, offers call-ahead ordering (610-740-8682) so food is ready to be picked up upon arrival.
It operates alongside other food and beverage businesses such as Subway and Ray's #1 Pizza.
Chick-fil-A closed at the mall in December, but another food and beverage vendor - Hocaa Bubble Tea - opened earlier this month.
The Berkshire Mall is located at 1665 State Hill Road in Wyomissing.