ALBURTIS, Pa. - Cheesesteaks, chicken wings and other tasty eats have returned to a prominent dining destination in Lehigh County.
Alburtis Tavern, a family-friendly restaurant serving burgers, sandwiches and other American pub fare, reopened under new ownership on Thursday after a nearly three-year hiatus at 106 S. Main St. in Alburtis.
“The community’s really supporting us, and we’re super excited,” said Sherry Oels, who is helping manage the restaurant. “We were trying to have a soft opening, but word got out on social media, and we’ve been packed. We’re not complaining one bit though. It’s great to see the place full again.”
The original iteration of Alburtis Tavern opened in November 2013 at the former Iron Horse Inn property at South Main and Front streets in the borough.
Original Alburtis Tavern owner Terry Bender spent six months overhauling the mid-19th century building, which had fallen into disrepair over the years.
The restaurant proved to be a popular spot for high-quality pub fare and drinks, but it hit a hurdle in late 2020 when it was forced to temporarily close due to a state-mandated indoor dining restriction meant to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
The tavern’s then-management team announced its intention of “seeing everyone back again soon,” but the dining rooms sat vacant for nearly three years.
Now, new owner Joe Galazin has breathed new life into the property, adding new kitchen equipment, fresh coats of paint and other updates, Oels said.
New staff members are serving up shareables such as steamed clams, Bavarian pretzels with ale cheese, Buffalo chicken dip with tortilla chips and Prince Edward Island mussels in curry broth; sandwiches (served with fries) such as a Cuban, chicken caprese and pulled pork; and burgers (served with fries) such as a Swiss Bliss (topped with sauteed mushrooms, Swiss cheese, bacon, lettuce and tomato) and Reuben (topped with corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and 1,000 Island dressing).
Most shareables, burgers and sandwiches are under $16.
Other menu highlights include salads, quesadillas, 12-inch pizzas, flatbreads and desserts such as crème brulee, limoncello and chocolate mousse cake.
Around a dozen entrees, $16.99-$35.99, include salmon, beer-battered cod with fries, Dutch chicken and waffles and steaks such as an 8-ounce black diamond, 16-ounce cowboy ribeye and 6- and 8-ounce filets.
“Our sandwiches and burgers have been a big hit, especially our French dip and Mack Truck Fire Burger, which is a bit spicy with toppings like chipotle mayo and ghost pepper cheese,” Oels said. “People are also raving about our cajun pasta and crispy Thai shrimp.”
The tavern, which also has a full bar, offers a mix of booths and low-top tables with chairs.
A private party room should be ready for holiday gatherings, Oels said.
Railroad-themed décor, including antique lanterns and railroad crossing signs, pay homage to the property’s beginnings as a well-known stop for train conductors and staff.
There are also historical photos and signage of the building, which originated as The American House in 1876.
The tavern, which is hiring for front- and back-of-house positions, is open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sundays. Info: 610-928-0404.