UPPER MOUNT BETHEL TWP., Pa. - A couple has breathed new life into a longstanding landmark in the Slate Belt.
Husband and wife Eddie and Donna Curry, with help from contractors, spent the past few years renovating a mid-19th century inn and restaurant at 415 Johnsonville Road in Upper Mount Bethel Township, Northampton County.
The 2.5-story building, about three miles northeast of Bangor, originated as a stagecoach stop roughly 150 years ago.
It was originally known as The Constitution House when William Gould Stier completed its construction in 1874, and under different owners, it has had other names such as Johnsonville House and Red Geranium Country Inn.
Over the past decade, the structure’s most recent bar and restaurant tenants have included The Raven House and By the Dozen, but it had been vacant for about three years prior to the Currys purchasing the property in 2019.
On Wednesday, at 2:30 p.m., the Upper Mount Bethel couple will celebrate their new establishment – Johnsonville Inn – during a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Slate Belt Chamber of Commerce.
“We’re super excited,” Donna said. “The community has been so supportive, and we’re really happy to bring a piece of local history back to life. It’s a great building that needed a lot of love, and that’s exactly what we gave it.”
The Currys overhauled the entire property, starting on the outside with new siding, doors, windows and a roof, Donna said. They also installed new sidewalks, staircases and a second-floor covered porch.
Nine tenant rooms and an attached motel room were also renovated along with the restaurant space, which features new flooring, lighting, kitchen equipment and more.
The full-service restaurant, which held a soft opening on Saturday, is managed by the Currys’ daughter, Ashley Geiger. The couple’s son, Thomas Curry, also is helping out.
The restaurant offers contemporary American cuisine, specializing in premium steaks.
Customers can choose from a variety of steaks, starting at $30, including a 20-ounce porterhouse, ribeye or sirloin. Other options include a 9-ounce filet mignon, 14- or 20-ounce prime rib and 16-ounce New York strip or skirt steak.
Steaks are served with soup or salad and choice of two sides, and add-ons include Béarnaise sauce, roasted garlic butter and red wine demi glace, among others.
“We have fantastic steaks, but people have also been raving about our pork chops,” Donna said.
“Our wings have also been a huge hit. Everything that we offer is homemade and oversized. We’re serving up freshly prepared dishes and big portions where you almost certainly will leave with leftovers to enjoy the next day.”
Customers also can enjoy appetizers such as homemade mozzarella wedges, sauteed pierogies and applewood smoked-on-site, extra thick-cut bacon; sandwiches such as a BLT, Philly cheesesteak and grilled or fried chicken sandwich; and half-pound, certified Angus beef burgers such as a Cowboy (topped with cheddar, bacon, fried onion straws, coleslaw and barbecue sauce) and Hawaiian (basted with teriyaki sauce and topped with grilled pineapple, provolone, onion, lettuce and slice of ham).
Entrees, served with soup or salad, include popular picks such as meatloaf, fettuccine alfredo and chicken cutlet parmesan.
For those with a sweet tooth, a variety of desserts include crème brulee, rotating pies, ice cream cake (homemade ice cream with chocolate ganache and macadamia nuts) and funnel cake topped with ice cream and a caramel drizzle.
Johnsonville Inn features seating for around 75 diners at high- and low-top tables and a full bar.
Draft, bottled and canned beer are available, along with a wide array of wines and cocktails.
Customers can enjoy frozen drinks such as daiquiris, pina coladas and dirty bananas, as well as seasonal specials such as apple cider sangria and a pumpkin latte (Stoli vodka, RumChata pumpkin spice, double espresso, pumpkin syrup, whipped cream and sprinkle of cinnamon and nutmeg).
“We’re excited to finally open our doors to the community after all of the years of hard work,” Donna said. “It’s been so humbling to hear all of the love and positive feedback.”
Johnsonville Inn, offering weekly specials and takeout, is open 4-10 p.m. Wednesday through Monday. An opening celebration with live music will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday. Info: 570-583–2330; johnsonvilleinn.com.