EASTON, Pa. - A popular Easton hot dog shop that was damaged by severe storms in late June will welcome back customers this weekend.
Downtown Dawgs, at 77 N. Fourth St., will reopen for business on Friday, July 21, according to an announcement on the eatery's Facebook page. Friday's hours will be noon to midnight.
The shop's management team is "super excited" to resume operations after three trying weeks, the post states.
"We cannot wait to get back to serving you all!" the announcement continues. "We appreciate all of your patience and support!"
Downtown Dawgs temporarily closed on June 27 after its ceiling caved in due to torrential rain.
The storms also brought hail, strong winds, flash flooding and a tornado to the region.
"Welcome back!" one person commented on the post.
"That's awesome!" another person wrote. "Congratulations!"
Downtown Dawgs, which also sells other food items such as burgers, cheesesteaks and Italian sausage sandwiches, has experienced similar building issues in recent months.
In early May, the shop was closed for a few days due to a significant leak from heavy rain and subsequent damage to the business' point of sale system, according to posts on the business' Facebook page.
Then, on June 12, the shop announced that it was closing early "due to yet another significant leak."
Downtown Dawgs, which opened in 2013, utilizes fresh ingredients including local produce, Boar’s Head bacon and fresh steak sandwich rolls.
Customers also can enjoy sides such as cheesesteak egg rolls, fresh-breaded chicken tenders and fresh-cut chili cheese fries. Info: dtdawgs.com.