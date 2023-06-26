NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for... Southwestern Warren County in northwestern New Jersey... Southeastern Lehigh County in eastern Pennsylvania... Southeastern Northampton County in eastern Pennsylvania... * Until midnight EDT. * At 1011 PM EDT, local law enforcement reported thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Law enforcement reported. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets, and underpasses. * Some locations that may experience flash flooding include... Allentown, Easton, Bethlehem, Forks, Emmaus, Wilson, Hellertown, Nazareth, Harmony, Belfast, West Easton, and Tatamy. This includes the following highways... Interstate 78 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 59 and 76. Interstate 78 in New Jersey near mile marker 0. Northeast Extension between mile markers 47 and 51. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around...don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. && FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED; FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE