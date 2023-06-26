BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A popular Northampton County pub is expanding its footprint in the Lehigh Valley.
Pints & Pies Neighborhood Pub, which opened 10 years ago at 2049 Northampton St. in Wilson, is nearing completion of its second area location, expected to open in August at 21 E. Elizabeth Ave. in Bethlehem, co-owner John Kehm said.
The Christmas City spot is the former home of 21 Crafthouse and Kitchen, which closed in November after about three years of business.
"If everything stays on track, it's looking like it will open in the middle of August," Kehm said. "Ten years ago, on Aug. 16, we opened our Wilson location. So, I think that would be kind of cool to open around that time, but we'll see. We're not going to open up if we're not 100% ready."
The Bethlehem property, about twice the size of Pints & Pies' original location, also has housed other drinking and dining establishments, including Trapper's, Silver Star Saloon, McGillicuddy’s, Silver Star Saloon, Our Beer Belly's and Roosevelt's 21st.
Kehm and his partner, Jose Pinargote, closed on the property in December and have been working alongside a team of contractors on a host of interior and exterior renovations.
"We're super excited to be bringing the same fun vibe to Bethlehem," Kehm said. "Pints & Pies is all about good food, good people and good energy."
The partners, who operate under The Good Life Group LLC, have been eyeing the Elizabeth Avenue property for a while as it features many hallmarks of their original location in Wilson, Kehm said.
"Just like our Wilson location, the Bethlehem location is on a main thoroughfare in a similar neighborhood with residential housing all around," Kehm said. "We love that because we love being a part of the community where we operate."
In Bethlehem, Kehm and Pinargote built two new bars - a replacement along the wall near the entrance and a rectangular bar in the front of the dining room, where new glass windows open to the front patio.
"So, it would essentially be an inside and outside bar," Kehm explained. "We could open the window during nice weather and serve guests on the patio."
Additionally, the partners are installing a top-of-the-line pergola, featuring lights, ceiling fans and louvers that open to allow for natural light and close during inclement weather.
They hope to make the al-fresco area available a majority of the year, with heaters keeping customers warm during the colder months.
"We're super excited," Kehm said. "The louvered pergola will have a really state-of-the-art system with a rain sensor on it. So, when it rains, it closes on its own. It also has a remote. So, if it's too sunny, you could close it any percentage that you desire."
Inside, the partners are adding new lighting, furniture, kitchen equipment and more.
There will be around 40 bar seats and another 75-80 seats at low- and high-top tables in the dining room, Kehm said. Outside, there will be seating for approximately 30 customers.
"We redid everything," Kehm said. "There's new lighting, tile work, flat-screen TVs, two new bars, granite countertops and tap systems. We also completely redid the kitchen and basement. We ran into some hiccups with it just being an older building, but we pushed through the headaches. And rather than putting a Band-Aid on some things, we decided to tear them apart and fix them the right way."
Pints & Pies has built a loyal following thanks to its extensive craft beer selection and high-quality pub fare, including wings, burgers and cheesesteaks.
Twelve-inch pizzas, or "pies," featuring made-from-scratch-daily dough and other fresh ingredients, are especially popular.
More than a dozen signature varieties include a "Cheeseburger Pie" (American cheese, cheddar, ground beef and bacon drizzled with Thousand Island sauce), "Mixed Pie" (upside-down-style with cheese on the bottom and garlic and red sauced mixed on top), "Godfather Pie" (classic red pie topped with pepperoni, bacon, steak meat and sausage) and "Buffalo Chicken Pie" (white pie topped with crispy chicken tossed in wing sauce, diced celery and drizzled with bleu cheese or ranch).
Top sellers include the "Pub Pie" (Pints & Pie's twist on the classic Neopolitan-style pizza) and "Classic Red Pie" (upside down-style with the cheese on bottom and sauce on top), Kehm said.
There will be some menu items unique to each location, but the business' mainstays will continue to be offered in Bethlehem.
Other menu highlights include salads, wraps, chicken finger and shrimp baskets, classic sandwiches such as pork roll and Brooklyn chop cheese and snacks such as street tacos, beef empanadas, mac and cheese bites, Bavarian soft pretzels and gator fries (crinkle-cut fries dusted with gator seasoning and served with white cheese sauce).
"Our 'Dirty' wing flavor is our biggest seller as it's a sweet and spicy garlic mix," Kehm said. "We'll also continue to offer our burgers, cheesesteaks and classic chicken sandwiches."
The Bethlehem location will feature around 100 beers, including well-known domestics and local craft varieties, Kehm said. Two dozen will be available on tap.
"We have a large variety of beers - a bunch of sours, sessions, wheat beers and also a 'Hoppy' section with various IPAs," Kehm said.
Another draw of Pints & Pies is its "casual and friendly neighborhood vibe," Kehm said.
Customers are like family to Kehm, Pinargote and the pub's staff, and they enjoy being nestled within the tight-knit community that they serve.
"We especially love that we're right down the street from Liberty High School," Kehm said. "We like getting invovled in different high school booster clubs, sponsoring teams and so forth. We also welcome these teams, families and other groups to celebrate with us."
Pinargote and Kehm, who plan to host weekly events such as karaoke and trivia at the Bethlehem Pints & Pies, also operate the three-year-old Elegance Barber Lounge in Palmer Township.
Additionally, Pinargote operates another restaurant, Adobo Latin Kitchen in Palmer Township, with his wife, Nilda Pinargote.
For the latest updates on the Bethlehem Pints & Pies, which will offer lunch and dinner daily, follow the business' pages on Facebook and Instagram.