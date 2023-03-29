TATAMY, Pa. - An eatery focusing on takeout is ending operations after a little more than a year in Northampton County.
Tatamy Takeout, a to-go business offering made-to-order food and beverages for breakfast, lunch and dinner, is closing later this week at 70 S. Eighth St. in Tatamy.
In a message addressed to loyal followers on the business' Facebook page, management announced that Tatamy Takeout will close effective April 1.
"The takeout concept did not generate the necessary revenues to sustain the business, so we have decided to take some time to rethink our concept and reconfigure the space," the message continues. "We thank you for your patronage and we look forward to any comments or suggestions that you might want to make. Thank you all for your support and kind words."
Several individuals relayed warm wishes and supportive comments to the restaurant's team.
"I wish you all of the best on your future endeavors, and welcome your return!" one person wrote. "Your staff, food, and service will be greatly missed. So sorry to hear this sad news."
"Hopefully you guys can figure something out that works and be able to reopen," another person commented. "We’ve always enjoyed every order we’ve placed with you and will miss you guys greatly!! I’ll be doing my best to stop in for something delicious in the next 3 days."
"You needed to wait for warm weather," another person wrote. "Picnic tables and eating in the car."
Tatamy Takeout, which opened in December 2021, offers appetizers such as chicken wings, mozzarella sticks and nachos supreme; sandwiches and wraps such as cheesesteaks, a chicken caprese wrap and chicken parmesan sandwich; and entrees such as barbecue baby back ribs, smothered grilled chicken and barbecue pulled pork mac and cheese.
Other menu highlights include specialty hot dogs, quesadillas, sides such as cheese fries and onion rings and chilled treats such as ice cream and milkshakes.
The business also has become known for its signature burgers, including its breakfast burger and bacon black and bleu burger, and half-pound stuffed burgers such as the "Greek Freak" (packed with feta cheese, kalamata olives and roasted red peppers, and topped with tzatziki sauce and more feta).
Rotating weekly specials include options like a stuffed Italian meatball burger, Philly cheesesteak quesadilla and Nashville hot chicken sandwich.
To place an order, visit tatamytakeout.com. Info: 484-837-1177.