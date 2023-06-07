SOUTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A destination for pizza, pasta and other Italian favorites is temporarily closed in Lehigh County.
Vivo Italian Kitchen, a full-service restaurant specializing in authentic Italian cuisine, temporarily closed on Tuesday at 4558 Crackersport Road in South Whitehall Township, according to a post on the business' Facebook page.
"We’ve enjoyed the years serving our guests classic, authentic Italian, and thank you for all of the love, patronage and support," the message continues. "Updates will be presented as they become available. In the meantime, continue to support your local restaurants. As we’ve seen, people coming together to enjoy good food and warm hospitality, lead to unprecedented memories."
Father and son Nicolo and Paolo Grisafi opened Vivo in October 2017 in a two-story building that previously housed other Italian restaurants.
It was a familiar occurrence as Nicolo, the owner of the property since 1987, opened La Cucina Italian Restaurant at the site a couple of years after purchasing and renovating the building.
The establishment changed hands in the early 1990s, and two other operators ran it as Chianti for about 15 years beginning in the early 2000s.
Vivo, located just off Route 309, has become known for its made-from-scratch Italian dishes, including appetizers such as arancini, calamari fritti and prosciutto bruschetta; and entrees such as lobster ravioli, shrimp scampi and portobello risotto (shrimp, scallops, garlic, onion, spinach, diced tomatoes, mushrooms and peas, served with a Madeira wine and mascarpone cream sauce over risotto).
The menu also showcases top selections from the family's longtime former restaurant, Taste of Italy in Hanover Township, Lehigh County, such as Palermo salmon (lightly breaded salmon sautéed with yellow and red bell peppers, onion, garlic, olives, mushrooms and artichokes over broccoli with a touch of white wine) and veal Sinatra (breaded veal, scallops and shrimp sautéed with spinach and mushrooms in a pink vodka sauce over angel hair).
According to Paolo, Vivo's liquor license was recently sold, the restaurant is currently for sale and the pair has decided to temporarily halt operations as they are dealing with the recent passing of an immediate family member.
"If the property isn't sold in the coming months, my dad may reopen Vivo for takeout, catering and large parties only around September," Paolo said. "But he's been looking to retire for a while."
Paolo, who worked alongside his father in the kitchen, recently started his own painting and power washing business, Better Call Paul, offering interior and exterior painting and power washing for homes and businesses.
"If my dad reopens the restaurant in a few months, I'd help him out in the kitchen, definitely," Paolo said. "But I'd still be doing the painting and power washing on the side."
As of 10 a.m. Wednesday, the announcement has garnered 70 reactions and nearly two dozen comments, primarily from customers extending warm messages to the owners.
"So sorry to read this - Vivo has the absolute best spaghetti I’ve ever had!" one person wrote. "I hope things turn around."
"This is such a bummer…we love your food and the service!" another person commented. "My daughters communion luncheon was amazing! Hoping you reopen soon."
The restaurant, listed for $800,000, features new windows on the second floor, a first-floor extension and an outdoor patio.
The sale includes all furniture, fixtures, equipment and business name.
For the latest Vivo updates, follow the restaurant's Facebook page.