WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - "Everything must go" at a longstanding, family-run market in Lehigh County.
Kotsch's Market, established by the late Ernest Kotsch Sr. in 1954, closed in June at 2223 MacArthur Road in Whitehall Township.
The store's contents will be auctioned off on Monday, July 24, starting at 4 p.m., according to a post on the business' Facebook page.
Contents include food and equipment, including coolers, slicers, grinders and butcher block tables.
According to a description on auctionzip.com, the auction - conducted by auctioneer John Pfeiffer Jr. - also will include cabinets, deli cases, meat scales, shelving units, shopping carts, rolling racks and trays, cleaning supplies, canned goods, cereal, chips and candy, among other items.
"Thank you to all our loyal customers for nearly 70 years in business," the online announcement continues.
The market, known for its fresh meats, originated at Third and Union Streets in Whitehall before moving a few doors down to 1223 Third St. in 1968.
It had long been a community hub, offering a warm, family-friendly atmosphere not found at big box stores and supermarket chains.
Ernest Kotsch Sr.'s sons, Ernest Kotsch Jr. and David Kotsch, worked alongside their father for many years, and the business had continued to be family-run, with David's son and the market's most recent operator, Michael Kotsch, starting to work at the business in 1985.
In late 2018, with a new CVS store in the works for the Third Street property, Michael, along with his wife, Melissa Brunst-Kotsch and brother-in-law, Barry Brunst, moved the market to MacArthur Road.
"The reality is, it has been a challenge since before we moved to the new location," reads a May 14 post on the business' Facebook page. "We did the move to do what was right for our family and our future and we have no regrets. All I can say is, the changing of the world and the changing of our Township have caused this as well."
"While we have wonderful loyal customers, loyalty in the world as a whole has diminished, and it is what it is. Of course, there are cheaper options to buy your food and your meats, and we understand that. However, the only way that our store is successful is if we move the volume. We have always done our best to give you the best products at the lowest price that we could. It is just time for our family to close our doors on a positive note."
Butchering was done on-site at Kotsch's, which sold ground beef, chuck roasts and various other meats. The market's ham spread was a popular pick.
Customers also could shop fresh chicken products, including boneless thighs, wings and breasts, along with other groceries such as eggs, bread, produce, juice, canned goods, cereals, chips, condiments, spices and frozen foods. Ice, household items and Pennsylvania Lottery sales were also available.