WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A decades-old, family-run market is bidding farewell in Lehigh County.
Kotsch's Market, established by the late Ernest Kotsch Sr. in 1954, is set to close in the coming months at 2223 MacArthur Road in Whitehall Township, ownership announced on the business' Facebook page.
The market, known for its fresh meats, originated at Third and Union Streets in Whitehall before moving a few doors down to 1223 Third St. in 1968.
It has long been a community hub, offering a warm, family-friendly atmosphere not found at big box stores and supermarket chains.
Ernest Kotsch Sr.'s sons, Ernest Kotsch Jr. and David Kotsch, worked alongside their father for many years, and the business has continued to be family-run, with David's son and current operator, Michael Kotsch, starting to work at the business in 1985.
In late 2018, with a new CVS store in the works for the Third Street property, Michael, along with his wife, Melissa Brunst-Kotsch and brother-in-law, Barry Brunst, moved the market to MacArthur Road.
"The reality is, it has been a challenge since before we moved to the new location," the online announcement reads. "We did the move to do what was right for our family and our future and we have no regrets. All I can say is, the changing of the world and the changing of our Township have caused this as well."
"While we have wonderful loyal customers, loyalty in the world as a whole has diminished, and it is what it is. Of course, there are cheaper options to buy your food and your meats, and we understand that. However, the only way that our store is successful is if we move the volume. We have always done our best to give you the best products at the lowest price that we could. It is just time for our family to close our doors on a positive note."
Butchering is done on-site at Kotsch's, which sells ground beef, chuck roasts and various other meats.
Customers also can shop fresh chicken products, including boneless thighs, wings and breasts, along with other groceries such as eggs, bread, produce, juice, canned goods, cereals, chips, condiments, spices and frozen foods. Ice, household items and Pennsylvania Lottery sales are also available.
Within a few hours of Sunday's announcement, the post had garnered more than 50 shares and more than 80 comments, primarily from longtime customers extending warm wishes to the owners and staff.
"This makes me sad," one person wrote. "Not many places you can go and see the same smiling faces for decades. Kotsch’s has been my go to place for specific things since I’m an adult. The best lunch meat, great ham spread and beautiful ground beef. You can’t beat it. You will be missed. Good luck to everyone."
"So sorry to hear this!" another person commented. "Speciality foods especially at Easter were found at you store! Thankful for your store during lockdown!! Best wishes!!"
Kotsch's Market is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
"To all of our loyal customers, we appreciated you for all of these years, and we truly couldn’t have done anything that we did without you," the announcement continues. "Our lease is in place until the end of July. We do not have a hard closing date at this point. But as you can imagine, it is imperative that we start to dwindle our inventory. Again, thank you to our loyal customers for all of our successful years!"