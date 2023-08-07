WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - The Cheesecake Factory's first Lehigh Valley dining spot is slated to open later this year.
The popular full-service restaurant chain is planning to open at the Lehigh Valley Mall in Whitehall Township.
Job listings for restaurant and kitchen managers have been posted for the new location, as reported by 69 News on Saturday, but no other details had been announced.
A news release from the mall on Monday said the new restaurant will have nearly 9,000 square feet of indoor dining and 1,200 square feet of patio dining.
The release did not say where in the mall the Cheesecake Factory will be located.