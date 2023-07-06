UPPER SAUCON TWP., Pa. – Shoppers at The Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley will soon be able to support more local businesses.
A new Promenade Pop Up Shop, a dedicated 1,500-square-foot space that will give local entrepreneurs an opportunity to showcase their retail brands, is expected to open by early August at the open-air shopping center, 2845 Center Valley Parkway, Upper Saucon Township.
The Promenade Pop Up Shop, next to Carter's and Oshkosh B'Gosh, will help fledgling retailers expand their reach into a temporary brick-and-mortar space while also introducing the community to a growing roster of new businesses.
"The Promenade Pop Up Shop is a new venture for the center that will provide a dedicated space for local retailers, some of which were born online, to try out a short-term brick-and-mortar lease," Natalia Stezenko, senior general manager of the shopping center, said in a news release. "Lease terms will range from a single weekend to as long as one month giving these entrepreneurial retail businesses an opportunity to connect with local shoppers and get a feel for the advantages a physical store location has to offer."
Thanks to the new Pop Up Shop, Promenade Shops visitors will enjoy an ever-changing lineup of "exclusive retail brands and eclectic merchandise offered alongside traditional favorites," according to the release.
Also, local retailers will find the Pop Up Shop to be a "low-cost, low-risk way to test the waters" in a brick-and-mortar location while simultaneously expanding their brand awareness.
The new Pop Up Shop is fully furnished with fixtures, mannequins and a cash wrap making the pop-up process easy for those selling from a brick-and-mortar space for the first time.
Those interested in launching a pop-up retail location at The Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley can visit https://www.thepromenadeshopsatsauconvalley.com/promenadepopup or e-mail Bil Ingraham at BIngraham@CentennialREC.com for more information.
The Promenade Pop Up Shop is more welcome news for the shopping center, which has filled several vacant storefronts this year.
New additions include FD Market, a sustainable goods shop and zero-waste refillery; Handmade Mystic - Healing Crystals & Jewelry, selling healing crystals, hand-crafted jewelry and more; Batch Microcreamery, offering super premium, hand-crafted ice cream and other chilled treats such as floats, milkshakes and sundaes; and Love Obsessed, a trendy boutique offering women's clothing, jewelry, accessories and unique gift items.
Additionally, The Promenade Shops is set to welcome another tenant near the end of the year.
Turning Point, an award-winning breakfast, lunch and brunch restaurant chain with more than 20 locations in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware, is expected to open in the fourth quarter of 2023 at the Upper Saucon shopping center.
The 4,449-square-foot restaurant will be located near UBreakIFix and Playa Bowls at the open-air center.
The Promenade Shops, which debuted in 2006 with more than 70 tenants, now has around 16 vacant storefronts.
Businesses that have recently left the shopping center include All Weather Selvedge Denim Co. and Evolve Salon & Spa, while other new additions include ELITE Salons & Suites and Squishable.