ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Individuals looking to spruce up their spring wardrobe on a budget will soon have a new store to check out in the Lehigh Valley.
Neomi D’s Thrifty Boutique, offering new and gently used clothing, toys, household items and more, is expanding with a second location at 1901 Hamilton St. in Allentown.
The new location, occupying a renovated former Subway space in the Hamilton Commons, is expected to open in early May, owner Ruth Neomi Delgado said.
The shop will supplement the business' original location, which opened in 2021 in the former Curt's Cyclery building at 182 Bath Pike in Nazareth.
"We're very excited," Delgado said. "It's a little scary venturing out, but it's also very exciting. Business has been good in Nazareth - no dry spells."
The Allentown shop, about 300 square feet larger than the original location, will carry the same type of items that shoppers have grown accustomed to in Nazareth.
Shoppers will be able to browse men's, women's, children's and infants' clothing, along with shoes and other fashion accessories such as belts, hats, jewelry and handbags. Dressing rooms will be available.
Displayed merchandise will change with the seasons, with spring and summer styles including shorts, T-shirts and more.
There also will be housewares and home decor such as artwork, drinkware, light fixtures, rugs, towels and shower curtain liners, along with other items such as books, stationary, toys, board games and gardening items.
"We're going to have a much a bigger home goods section - with dishes and so forth," Delgado said. "We'll also have makeup and other beauty products."
In addition to running Neomi D's, Delgado is a family mentor and teaches faith-based classes for individuals struggling with various circumstances throughout the Lehigh Valley.
A portion of Neomi D's sales benefits her Bath-based facility, Beautifully Broken, offering free individual and family mentoring.
Neomi D’s accepts donations of new and gently used items. Nazareth store hours are 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays.
To stay up-to-date on Neomi D's happenings, including an opening announcement for the Allentown location, follow the business' Facebook page. Info: 610-365-2062.