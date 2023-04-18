UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - A popular and longstanding pizza shop has served its last slice in Lehigh County.
Joe's Pizza, offering pizza, pasta and other Italian specialties, permanently closed on Sunday, April 16, after more than 30 years of business at 6900 Hamilton Blvd. in the Trexlertown section of Upper Macungie Township.
Owners Giueseppe (Joe) and Angelica Amato made the announcement on the business' Facebook page.
"After 35 years of business and much consideration we have decided as a family to retire from the pizza business," the Amatos wrote. "... Thank you to everyone who has come through our doors. We are grateful for all the wonderful times and many memories. Our family has grown up with everyone in the community and now it is time for a new chapter in our lives."
Joe's Pizza, in The Shops at Trexlertown, was known for its more than three dozen specialty pizzas, including baked ziti, carbonara, cheeseburger bacon, chicken bruschetta, eggplant rollatini, Italian grinder, lasagna, meat lovers, nacho, stuffed vegetable and tomato basil.
Other menu highlights included burgers, foccacia, salads, calzones, strombolis, gyros, wraps, hot and cold sandwiches and dinners such as manicotti, ravioli and veal parm with spaghetti.
Over the years, the Amato family expanded the business to include additional, now-closed locations of Joe's Pizza on Chestnut Street in Emmaus (Joe's Pizza II) and Tilghman Street in the Fogelsville section of Upper Macungie Township (Joe's Pizza III).
"We want to give an extra special thank you to our family near and far, who have always supported us when needed, especially our children who had to share their childhood with the business," the online announcement continues. "We love you and can’t wait to spend more time with you in this new chapter of your lives."
Joe's Pizza gift certificates will be honored at Charles Pizza in Whitehall Township, the Amatos said.