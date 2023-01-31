PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. — A longstanding business dishing out banana splits, milkshakes and other cool treats has ended operations in Phillipsburg.
The Ice Cream Junction, at 39 S. Main St., has permanently closed and will not be opening for its 17th season.
In a message addressed to "loyal customers, patrons and people of Phillipsburg" on the business' Facebook page, owners Mel Black and Tracy Cowell and their daughter and the shop's manager, Allie Peschel, announced the difficult decision on Monday.
"It is with a heavy heart that we announce that we have made the very tough decision to close The Ice Cream Junction after 16 years of business between our two families," they wrote.
"Unfortunately, times have changed too much and they haven't turned favorably for small local businesses such as ourselves."
The business will not be relocating or reopening, they added.
"We would like to thank each and every one of you who have continued to support us throughout all our years serving your favorite ice creams," the message continues. "We have enjoyed watching your families grow and getting to celebrate all of the ice-cream worthy milestones together over the last 16 years."
More details surrounding The Ice Cream Junction's closure were not immediately available, and calls to the business resulted in busy signals.
Original owners Frank and Dawn Miller opened the ice cream shop in 2006 at 39 Sitgreaves St. in Phillipsburg, and Black and Cowell moved the business to the larger location on Main Street in 2021.
The new location was near the Easton-Phillipsburg free bridge, which has been undergoing rehabilitation for more than a year. In an October Facebook post, the ice cream shop's operators warned customers of the bad bridge traffic, including a thumbs down emoji in the message.
News of The Ice Cream Junction's closure comes about three months after another Phillipsburg ice cream shop, Melt Ice Cream Bar, announced that it would not be renewing its lease in 2023 at 140 S. Main St.
Owner Wendy Parcell, who opened Melt in 2021, in October stated that she is seeking a new storefront in the Easton/Lopatcong/Greenwich area.
The business, which ceased operations at its Main Street location this weekend, is continuing to serve up its treats via a food truck and private events. It's planning to add a second truck this summer.
"We are sad to leave this location but [are] confident we will find a better and more accessible space to our followers!" a post on the business' Facebook page reads.
Melt is known for its unique and artistic ice cream sundaes and milkshakes, including those topped with brownies, cotton candy, glazed doughnuts, strawberry Pop-Tarts, Reese's peanut butter cups, chocolate eclair bars and slices of rainbow and red velvet cakes.
In an update posted Sunday, Parcell announced on Facebook that Melt's truck will be running routes every weekend unless there is a private event. Individuals with gift cards may use them on the truck until a new storefront is secured.
The truck also is scheduled to appear at some businesses and events, including Hardball Cider in Upper Mount Bethel Township (May 27, June 10 and Aug. 19) and the Warren County Hot Air Balloon Festival in Washington, N.J. (June 2-4).
"Also a reminder that we work directly with schools and PTOs," the post concludes. "We have an ice cream cart (indoor) & ice cream truck. Please reach out for more info. Thank you for all your support!"