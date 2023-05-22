HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A long-vacant space is being filled at the Airport Shopping Center in Hanover Township, Lehigh County.
Wren Kitchens, a United Kingdom-based kitchen designer, manufacturer and retailer, is set to open its second Pennsylvania showroom at 962 Airport Center Drive, according to the business' online showroom locator.
The space was previously occupied by arts and crafts chain A.C. Moore, which closed all of its locations in late 2019.
A target opening date for Wren Kitchens' first Lehigh Valley showroom has not yet been announced, and a company spokesperson did not immediately return a message seeking more information.
Since it was founded in 2009, Wren Kitchens has grown to more than 100 state-of-the-art showrooms across the UK.
In recent years, the company has expanded its footprint in the United States.
According to the business' website, there are eight other locations in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York and Connecticut, with the only other statewide location having opened last summer in Wilkes-Barre Township, Luzerne County.
Showrooms feature more than 65 full-size kitchen displays, serving as "one-stop shops" for ordering a complete kitchen.
Customers can browse different types of cabinets, hardware, sinks, faucets, countertops, backsplashes and various appliances - from espresso makers to washers.
Wren Kitchens offers free expert design packages ($250 value), featuring a no-obligation home kitchen survey from a measure technician to ensure that the company has the correct dimensions to design your kitchen; and a 60- to 90-minute showroom or online design appointment to plan the layout of your kitchen, using dual screen technology and software.
Before ordering, customers can explore their new kitchen design using a cutting-edge virtual reality headset, allowing them to move around the room, review their choices, open cabinets and check every detail.
The kitchens are designed by Wren Kitchens and made in the company's USA factories.
Customers can choose from millions of design combinations, stemming from three kitchen collections (Infinity, Infinity Plus and Pro-Series), 16 cabinet styles and more than 1,500 colors.
Customers can choose installation from Wren Kitchens' installation service partner or the company can supply your kitchen to install yourself.
Wren Kitchens' forthcoming showroom is more welcome news for the Airport Shopping Center, which has welcomed three new tenants - Trek Bicycle, Wingstop and Buff City Soap - over the past seven months.
Additionally, Kinya Ramen Sushi Bar - a growing Japanese restaurant chain known for incorporating 24-karat gold flakes into dishes - is set to open its first location in the space that previously housed Roma Ristorante, which closed in 2020 after 10 years of business.
A Kinya representative has not returned a message seeking more information, including a target opening date.
The Airport Shopping Center is home to more than two dozen tenants, including popular retail chains such as Ross, Target, Old Navy and Christmas Tree Shops; and restaurant chains such as Five Guys, On the Border, Panera Bread and Miller's Ale House.