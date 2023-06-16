HANOVER TWP., Pa. - A long-vacant space has been filled at the Airport Shopping Center in Hanover Township, Lehigh County.
Wren Kitchens, a United Kingdom-based kitchen designer, manufacturer and retailer, on Friday opened its ninth showroom in the United States at 962 Airport Center Drive, according to a news release.
The 21,600-square-foot space was previously occupied by arts and crafts chain A.C. Moore, which closed all of its locations in late 2019.
The new showroom, bringing 22 new jobs to the area, has more than 40 full-sized kitchens on display alongside 17 design suites where customers can sit down with experts to bring the kitchen of their dreams to life.
Each design suite is virtual reality-enabled, allowing customers to use headsets to explore their envisioned space, interact with appliances, and open and close drawers and storage solutions, creating a next-level interactive experience.
The showroom also features two kids' areas, a sink and faucet display, a spatial awareness bay, 10 vanity displays and a full kitchen door style display showcasing all colors and finishes.
Since it was founded in 2009, Wren Kitchens has grown to 118 state-of-the-art showrooms across the UK and United States.
There are eight other U.S. locations in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York and Connecticut, with the only other statewide location having opened last summer in Wilkes-Barre Township, Luzerne County.
Wren manufactures its U.S. kitchens in its 252,000-square-foot facility in Wilkes-Barre. The kitchen manufacturer and retailer has invested $15.4 million in the facility, as well as transforming its onsite headquarters to provide support for showrooms across the East Coast.
Wren has also invested in its own fleet of trucks to deliver luxury kitchens to customers across the country.
“The team and I are honored to have learned how to deliver the Wren Kitchens Customer Journey from all our existing showrooms, and we’re excited to officially open on June 16th," said Bobby Lloyd, the Hanover Township showroom's manager. "We can’t wait to introduce Lehigh Valley to Wren, as there is simply nothing like us here!”
Wren Kitchens showrooms serve as "one-stop shops" for ordering a complete kitchen.
Customers can browse different types of cabinets, hardware, sinks, faucets, countertops, backsplashes and various appliances - from espresso makers to washers.
The company offers free expert design packages ($250 value), featuring a no-obligation home kitchen survey from a measure technician to ensure that the company has the correct dimensions to design your kitchen; and a 60- to 90-minute showroom or online design appointment to plan the layout of your kitchen, using dual screen technology and software.
Before ordering, customers can explore their new kitchen design using a cutting-edge virtual reality headset, allowing them to move around the room, review their choices, open cabinets and check every detail.
Customers can choose from millions of design combinations, stemming from three kitchen collections (Infinity, Infinity Plus and Pro-Series), 16 cabinet styles and more than 1,500 colors.
Customers can choose installation from Wren Kitchens' installation service partner or the company can supply your kitchen to install yourself.
To celebrate the new showroom's opening, Wren Kitchens made a donation to the Downtown Allentown Business Alliance, supporting the organization's upcoming Blues, Brews & BBQ festival on June 24 in downtown Allentown.
“On behalf of the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce, we welcome Wren Kitchens to their new home in Allentown!" said Aaron Gasparetti, manager of the Chamber's Allentown Initiatives. "We're excited to have an experienced team in Allentown, bringing a fresh face to the Lehigh Valley."
Wren Kitchens' new showroom, operating 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays, is more welcome news for the Airport Shopping Center, which has welcomed three new tenants - Trek Bicycle, Wingstop and Buff City Soap - over the past nine months.
Additionally, Kinya Ramen Sushi Bar - a growing Japanese restaurant chain known for incorporating 24-karat gold flakes into dishes - is planning to open its first Lehigh Valley location in the space that previously housed Roma Ristorante, which closed in 2020 after 10 years of business.
A Kinya representative has not returned a message seeking more information, including a target opening date.
The Airport Shopping Center is home to more than two dozen tenants, including popular retail chains such as Ross, Target, Old Navy and Christmas Tree Shops; and restaurant chains such as Five Guys, On the Border, Panera Bread and Miller's Ale House.