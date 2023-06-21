EASTON, Pa. – The ribbon will be cut on a new, multi-merchant shopping destination in Easton next month.
Belleville Market, inspired by the Paris neighborhood of the same name, will host its official grand opening celebration 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. July 1 at 20 S. Third St., according to a news release.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony organized by the Easton Business Association will kick off the festivities, which also will include giveaways, free workshops courtesy of Propagate Studios, live music by acoustic-duo Glenwood and refreshments featuring some of the many food options offered at Belleville Market.
Belleville Market is modeled after a European street market and is home to a juried collection of independently-owned, creative-based small businesses featuring makers, curators and collectors.
The "unique shopping experience" is the brainchild of Warren and Derrick Clark, co-founders of Domaci, an eight-year-old home furnishings retailer based in the Lehigh Valley.
“After two months of late nights and long hours reimagining the space, we’re beyond excited to debut this unique concept with all of our new merchants, along with updated looks and spaces from some of the existing vendors," Warren said. “We’ve really opened up the space to make it feel more welcoming and inviting, and the early feedback has been overwhelmingly positive.”
In April, the Clarks announced that they would be acquiring the Easton Antique Emporium and reimagining the space as a shopping experience modeled after a European street market. The Third Street space has remained open for business during the official transition to Belleville Market.
The updated concept features more than 40 total merchants, including the majority of the Emporium’s original vintage and antique vendors, along with more than two dozen new merchants specializing in everything from handmade pottery to locally-sourced foodstuffs.
Belleville has also become the new permanent landing space for the Domaci, which closed its Bethlehem location in January.
In addition to the shopping experience, Belleville Market will offer opportunities for non-permanent merchant pop-ups, space for workshops, small-scale events, and live music and entertainment.
“We’re excited to bring a bit of the fun and enjoyment that so many of our guests experienced at our Bethlehem shops to Easton,” Derrick said in April's announcement. “This location offers a perfect spot for musicians to perform on select dates while our guests browse and shop. We’ll be bringing back our ever-popular tradition of passing out complimentary beer and wine to our guests as well. We want everyone to feel welcome and to stay awhile.”
In addition to Domaci, other popular local businesses joining the merchant mix at Belleville Market include: Emmaus-based Cottage and Bloom, offering home decor and personal items inspired by the garden and all things vintage, farmhouse, and industrial design; Steel City Plant Co., a one-stop urban plant shop specializing in pet-friendly offerings and unique plant accessories; Bethlehem-based Seasons Olive Oil & Vinegar Taproom, a family owned company that produces and imports the freshest extra virgin olive oil and vinegar, and Rascal Salvage Vintage, a New Jersey-based vintage shop featuring a hand-picked collection of nostalgic collectibles.
“We’re excited to continue a business relationship with many of the existing merchants from the Easton Antique Emporium, while at the same time welcoming new entrepreneurs with a unique vision and passion for what they do," Warren said in April. “Many of our merchants already operate successful online shops, participate in seasonal festivals or even wholesale their merchandise to other retailers, but benefit additionally from having a more permanent ‘brick and mortar’ location."
Domaci, meaning “home” in Czech — a nod to Derrick’s family heritage, sells home decor such as furniture, area rugs, lamps, wall art, pillows, clocks and holiday accents.
Customers also can shop everyday essentials, including drinkware, dinnerware and cleaning and personal care products.