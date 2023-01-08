UPPER MOUNT BETHEL TWP., Pa. - Farm-fresh milk, produce, animal feed and other goods have returned to a familiar site in the Slate Belt.
Scooter's at Miller's, offering a wide array of locally sourced vegetables, fruits, meats and other products, held a soft opening Friday at 96 Mount Bethel Highway in Upper Mount Bethel Township.
The business occupies the site that was previously home to Miller's Egg Ranch & Feed Store LLC, a farm market and country store that temporarily closed in late December as owner Sarah Gately-Wilson transitions the operation to a new location.
Scooter's at Miller's is an extension of Scooter's Produce at Hop-a-long Farm, located about six miles east at 479 Sunrise Blvd. in Upper Mount Bethel.
Hop-a-long Farm was established in 2013 by the States/Strzalkowski family, headed by Warren "Scooter" States. The family raises and sells organic, grass-fed beef, poultry, pork, free-range eggs and also grows organic fruits and vegetables.
Now, the locally grown and raised items will also be available for purchase on the Mount Bethel Highway property.
"We bought the [Sunrise Boulevard farm] 10 years ago," Scooter said. "For the first few years, we had an honor cart where people could purchase produce by putting money in a box. When we started raising grass-fed beef, we wanted to make that available as well. So, we set up a small store there about five years ago."
"There's over 100 heads of cattle on the farm at all times. We also raise meat chickens twice a year - about 150 in the spring and 150 in the fall."
The States/Strzalkowski family plans to sell its own produce, including seasonal fruits such as pears, blueberries and nectarines, Scooter said.
The group also plans to construct greenhouses on the Mount Bethel Highway property to grow kale and other popular items.
"I can't keep kale in stock at my other store," Scooter said. "We'll also do some squash and tomatoes. Last year, I think we grew 27 different varieties of tomatoes. At our farm, we also have a three-acre orchard with more than 100 peach trees, several varieties of apples and other fruits like cherries. So, we'll be carrying all of that as well. We also have a strawberry patch."
In addition to its own merchandise, Scooter's at Miller's is partnering with other local businesses for additional products, including animal feed from Albright's Mill in Kempton; raw honey from Heinsohn Farms in Lower Mount Bethel Township; eggs from Heisler's Egg Farm in Walker Township, Schuylkill County; and raw milk, cheeses and yogurts from Klein Farms in Forks Township.
"We'll also be carrying some Amish butter and other items," Scooter said.
During its soft-opening phase, Scooter's at Miller's has limited inventory, which includes produce, bird seed, livestock feed and dairy products, among other items.
The store continues to bring in more merchandise daily, and it eventually plans to feature other items such as dog and cat food, lawn and garden supplies and baby chicks, Scooter said.
Once freezers are delivered, it also will carry the family's grass-fed meats.
Soft opening hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays.
"We're bringing this place back to the way Les Miller had it," Scooter said. "He ran a really great store, and I did business with him before Sarah took over. I also did business with Sarah, and she continues to do a great job as well. Actually, her [Old Stonehouse Farm] is less than a mile away from Scooter's Produce, and we've borrowed stuff from each other and supported each other over the years."
Scooter said he is leasing the property from new owner Clayton "Spark" Stine, who purchased the property from Leslie Miller.
Stine is a prominent local grain farmer, who Scooter's also done business with over the years.
"I've gotten hay and other things from [Stine], and he just called me one day and gave me an opportunity here that I couldn't pass up," Scooter said.
Miller's originated as a working farm by original owners Donald and Ethel Miller in the 1950s. Their son, Leslie, joined the operation later, and Gately-Wilson eventually opened her version of the business in 2016.
At one point, the Millers had a feed mill and tens of thousands of chickens, Gately-Wilson said. But in the 1990s, they stopped housing chickens and just sold eggs from other regional farms, a practice that Gately-Wilson continued.
When Gately-Wilson began renting the property six years ago, she expanded the variety of goods to include made-on-site items such as jams, salsa, candles and baked goods along with all-natural, pasture-raised beef and pork from her Old Stonehouse Farm, a working farm where she resides in Upper Mount Bethel.
She also began selling made-on-premises treats like cookies and cinnamon buns and introduced agritourism attractions such as Easter egg hunts and fall corn mazes.
Customers also could shop local eggs, livestock feed, pet food and lawn and garden items alongside local honey from Heinsohn Farms, locally roasted coffee from Watergap Coffee Co., local cheese and other dairy products from Klein Farms, wine from Broken Willow Farm and produce from various nearby farms.
Local residents sold home decor and other items on consignment, and a wide assortment of vegetables, flowers, herbs and other plants were available during the spring and summer months. Both practices will continue at the future site of Miller's.
"We really changed it a lot," Gately-Wilson said of Miller's. "It used to be oriented to just your farmer who would walk in, know which livestock feeds he needs, grab them and go. It sold other items like propane, wood pellets and some lawn and garden stuff, but we brought in a whole new dynamic with a big farm market, lots of agritourism and community-based things, like our corn maze and pumpkin patch, that families could do on the weekends to have a nice afternoon of country."
From spring to fall, Gately-Wilson kept various farm animals at Miller's as part of a petting zoo.
She plans to continue that practice at the new site as many animals, including a pig named Lightning and a miniature donkey named Luna, have attracted large followings among guests. On select Saturdays, Miller's also offered pony rides.
"[Miller's] is a business, but it's really a business that brings joy to the community," Gately-Wilson said. "We're very community oriented - both with the local community and beyond. We have a lot of people who come out to visit us at least once or twice a month from New York City, Long Island and different locations to just come out, get some fresh air and enjoy the afternoon."
Gately-Wilson on Sunday said she has a tentative "handshake deal" to reopen Miller's Egg Ranch & Feed Store at another Slate Belt location.
The new spot would carry all of what Miller's sold at its previous location and would feature a commercial kitchen to expand on the business' baked goods and other food offerings.
"We're excited to move into our new location in Upper Mount Bethel," she said. "It's not 100% official, but we're going to be doing contracts this week and, hopefully, we'll be moved in by the end of the month."
Customers should follow the business' Facebook page, Miller's Egg Ranch & Feed LLC, for an official announcement of its new location.