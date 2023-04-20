LEHIGHTON, Pa. - A popular spot for artisan spirits, signature cocktails, and socializing with friends and family has closed in Carbon County.
Insurrection Distillery, producing grain-to-glass spirits such as rum, vodka, and whiskey, ended operations this week after 3.5 years at 201 N. Main Lane in Lehighton.
Rod Walck and the late Anthony Serafino opened Insurrection Distillery in the fall of 2019.
Walck took to the business' Facebook page on Thursday to make the announcement.
"This is a very hard decision to make but unfortunately has to be done," Walck wrote. "After suffering a stroke, I need to discontinue operations at the distillery effective immediately. We do hope to offer some bottle sales during next month and allow folks to use any gift cards they have. I will post our intentions in a few weeks."
Within a few hours of the announcement, the post had garnered more than 500 reactions and more than 150 comments, primarily from loyal customers wishing Walck a speedy recovery.
"Rod, this is such sad news," one person wrote. "Thank you so much for all the good times you, your staff & beautiful place provided for our little & big family. Praying your health improves quickly and if you need anything just give a shout out."
"Sending support," another person commented. "I'm very sad to hear this and wish you the best in your recovery. You've raised the bar, set the stage and been a staple in the community from the start. You will be missed."
Insurrection was known for its hand-crafted, small-batch spirits, including rye whiskey, spiced rum, Pennsylvania straight bourbon, violet American dry gin, winter solstice spiced whiskey and Grandpa Jack's Pennsylvania apple jack.
The micro distillery, occupying a mid-19th century building that originally housed Lehigh Stove and Manufacturing Company, also produced its own absinthe, coquito, Irish cream, flavored moonshines such as blackberry and blueberry and seasonal cocktails such as a kiwi strawberry mojito, pumpkin mule and boozy hot chocolate.
Guests also could enjoy holiday-themed drinks such as a "Toasted Peep," "Peppermint Patty Old Fashioned" and "Shamrock Sour," along with craft beer from Lehighton's Half Barrel Brewing Co.
The business regularly hosted local musicians and food trucks.
"This certainly was not what we were hoping for but this is a serious event and needs my attention," the online announcement concludes. "Thanks to all of you who visited us during the past 4 years."