LOWER NAZARETH TWP., Pa. - A newly renovated Walmart Supercenter will be celebrated in Northampton County this week.
Customers are invited to join Walmart associates at a ribbon-cutting event, 8:30 a.m. Friday, at the store in the Northampton Crossings, 3722 Easton Nazareth Highway, Lower Nazareth Township.
The Easton area location features “Store of the Future” technology and innovations that makes the customer experience easier, according to a news release.
Friday’s celebration will include customer giveaways from partners including Crayola, Coca-Cola, the Hershey Company and PepsiCo.
Nine Walmart associates who have worked at this store since it opened in 1995 will cut the ribbon, and customers will be able to meet adoptable dogs from the Center for Animal Health and Welfare and service dogs from Tails of Valor – Paws of Honor Program Inc.
Additionally, the store will present $20,000 in charitable grants to local nonprofits who will be on-site, including $2,500 to the Center for Animal Health and Welfare; $2,500 to Family Promise of Lehigh Valley; $2,500 to Tails of Valor – Paws of Honor Program Inc.; and $2,500 to Easton Area School District. The Easton area location will join eight other local Walmart stores in presenting a $10,000 grant to DeSales University.
After the ribbon cutting, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., local first responders will collect toys at a Stuff-the-Cruiser event in support of the U.S. Marine Corps’ Toys for Tots program. Participating agencies include Pennsylvania State Police, the Colonial Regional Police Department, Hecktown Fire Department, and the Palmer Township police and fire departments.
“We are so excited to welcome our customers to celebrate with us," store manager Sherry Strohl said in the release. "We’re happy to offer this groundbreaking new shopping experience."
The Easton area Supercenter represents a newly-designed and interactive Walmart shopping experience, which the company announced earlier this year.
Features include:
· A remodeled and modernized register area, where customers can check out more efficiently using streamlined registers with more room, as well as additional self-checkouts, and a new dedicated lane for Walmart+ subscribers;
· Elevated brand shops, where apparel, toys and cosmetics havel expanded with dynamic digital displays and higher-end brand apparel;
· Expanded selection of grab-and-go snacks and deli items, at the front of the store; and
· Faster Online Pickup area at a new location in the store.
In Pennsylvania, Walmart employs more than 58,000 associates and serves customers at 159 retail units and online through Walmart Online Grocery and Walmart.com.