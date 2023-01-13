RICHLAND TWP., Pa. — Walmart on Friday unveiled its newly remodeled Quakertown Supercenter in Richland Township, Bucks County, showcasing improvements that include immersive shopping experiences and a larger pharmacy.
The "store of the future" remodel adds interactive technology combining online and in-person shopping along with other upgrades that will "vastly enhance the shopping experience for customers," according to a news release.
"We are so proud of all the hard work our associates have put in to improve the store," store manager Lauren Degrushe said. "We have created a state-of-the-art shopping experience that will allow us to better serve our customers in Upper Bucks.
"We are incredibly proud of our new pharmacy, which will set the standard for pharmaceutical offerings in our community. We look forward to serving our community and showing our customers the great things we have to offer."
Upgrades at the store include:
- Integrated in-person and digital shopping experience, including QR codes throughout the store. This updated experience also includes interactive in-store shopping, including new mannequins, digital screens, and displays throughout the store;
- A newly expanded pharmacy that can now offer a full line of immunizations;
- Updated vision center offerings with new lines of frames;
- New brands and brand apparel areas, offering customers "the newest trends at great price points;"
- Pick-up option, giving customers the convenience of shopping online and the ease of quickly picking up groceries without leaving their cars;
- Express delivery option for customers looking to have their deliveries made in under two hours;
- Walmart Pay, a touch-free way to pay; and
- Walmart+, a membership program designed to save customers time and money with free Walmart.com delivery (no minimums), free delivery from stores ($35 minimum), discounts on fuel, use of the Scan and Go app, free 6-month Spotify Premium membership, Paramount+ Essential plan subscription, as well as early access offers throughout the year. Walmart+ costs $98/year ($12.95/month) and includes a 15-day free trial period (available for sign-up at walmart.com/plus). Items available for free delivery include groceries, electronics, toys, and household goods.
In Pennsylvania, Walmart employs more than 57,000 associates and serves customers at 159 retail units and online through Walmart Online Grocery and Walmart.com.