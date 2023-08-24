FREEMANSBURG, Pa. - A new restaurant is bringing the vibrant flavors of Lima to a Northampton County borough.
La Casera, serving ceviche, lomo saltado and other Peruvian dishes, opened Aug. 15 at 954 Pembroke Road in Freemansburg.
During its soft-opening phase, the restaurant is offering takeout only, owner and chef Fernando Moreno said. It will begin offering dine-in service on Sept. 5.
La Casera, at the corner of Pembroke Road and Roosevelt Street, occupies a renovated building that was vacant for about two years. Previously, it housed a Portuguese eatery, Europa Restaurant and Barbecue, for more than two decades.
Moreno purchased the property and overhauled it alongside a team of contractors. Improvements include new electrical work, plumbing, kitchen equipment, wall paint, furniture and security cameras.
"We want this to be a warm and welcoming place where friends and families in the Lehigh Valley can gather to enjoy authentic Peruvian food,” Moreno said.
Moreno previously worked as a chef for around 20 years at various Darden-owned restaurants, including Olive Garden and Seasons 52.
In recent years, he's also learned how to prepare traditional Peruvian dishes under the guidance of his mother, Delia Villasante, who is working alongside him at La Casera.
"I'm drawing on my experience and bringing everything that I have learned over my long career to this restaurant," Moreno said. "My mother, especially, is playing a big part. She is an amazing cook, and ever since COVID, I have been learning her recipes and techniques. So, that's what I'll be doing here - trying to imitate her flavors while incorporating what I've learned elsewhere in terms of cooking procedures and execution."
The 40-seat La Casera, which means "homemade" in Spanish, offers a variety of Peruvian specialties, including freshly prepared ceviche - a marinated seafood dish - and marinated grilled chicken cooked over a charcoal grill.
Another menu highlight is lomo saltado, a beef stir-fry dish with onions, tomatoes, rice and French fries.
"Lomo saltado is sort of an Asian fusion dish," Moreno said. "Actually, several Peruvian dishes have Asian influences - ginger, soy sauce and so on - as there is a large Chinese community in Peru."
In the restaurant’s first week, the most popular dish has been Peruvian-style fried rice (featuring vegetables, soy sauce, ginger and sesame oil) with choice of chicken, steak or shrimp.
Other menu highlights include marinated fish over tostones and served with salsa criolla, salchipapa (hot dogs with fries), aji de gallina (shredded chicken with a creamy spicy sauce), jalea (fried seafood and fried cassava with creole sauce and tartar sauce) and bistec a lo pobre (steak, fried eggs, fries, sweet plantains and rice).
La Casera, which also offers catering, is open 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sundays.
Down the line, Fernando also hopes to serve Peruvian breakfast items on weekends.
La Casera's opening follows the recent debut of another area Portuguese restaurant, Kinoa Peruvian Rotisserie Chicken, which is located about 2.5 miles west on West Broad Street in Bethlehem.
Other Lehigh Valley Peruvian restaurants include Las Brasa's on West Emmaus Avenue in Allentown, Pesca Peru on Northampton Street in Easton and Machu Picchu Peruvian Restaurant on East Fourth Street in Bethlehem.
To place a takeout order at La Casera or for more information, call 610-849-2233.