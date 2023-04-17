EASTON, Pa. - A new spot for immersive adventure games and fun is coming soon to the Lehigh Valley.
Off Center Escape Rooms, an escape room facility where groups complete puzzles and other tasks in order to "escape," is set to open this summer at 323 Pine St., Suite B002, in downtown Easton, according to the business' social media pages.
The space, which previously housed Nxt Level Performance fitness facility, is a few doors down from the Crayola Experience's Pine Street entrance and across from the Pine Street Parking Garage.
The "forward-thinking escape game company" will house themed escape rooms featuring various puzzles, codes and clues. Players must complete the objective before the designated time runs out.
Off Center Escape Rooms is owned and operated by Ray and Erin Grins, full-time entertainers who have lived in Easton for about nine years.
The couple, known professionally as Grins & Grins, has performed at many Easton events, including Bacon Fest and the Peace Candle lighting.
They're known for their stilt-walking as well as their fast-paced variety shows incorporating comedy, magic, juggling, ventriloquism and more.
"We LOVE entertaining people and really wanted to bring even more fun to downtown Easton," the couple wrote on Off Center Escape Rooms' Facebook page. "After playing (and LOVING) over 30 Escape Rooms all over the country we realized we had found what we wanted to do and Off-Center Escape Rooms was born!"
The owners are currently running a promotion on the business' website, offcenterescape.com, where individuals who correctly unscramble the word, EAYESAKPS, will be entered into a drawing to win free tickets when the escape room opens. The unscrambled word is the theme of the facility's first room.
"We are SO excited to bring our unique creations to life and give YOU a great time," the online announcement continues.
Themed rooms will include "Little Apple Speakeasy," where players help speakeasy owner Squeaky Sam Schmidt escape the slammer and save his stash of bootlegged booze; and "Legends of the Leprechaun," where players enter a world of magic, stolen treasure and adventure."
Off Center Escape Rooms will supplement other Lehigh Valley escape room facilities, including Captured LV Escape Room in Bethlehem and South Whitehall Township, Escape.exe in Bethlehem Township and Twisted Escapes in Palmer Township.
Another escape room facility, Trap Door Escape, is set to open later this year at The Outlets at Wind Creek in south Bethlehem.
Off Center Escape will join several other downtown Easton entertainment spots, including Crayola Experience, State Theatre, Skeggy's Axe House axe-throwing bar and the recently opened Punch Out Games board game cafe.
To follow Off Center Escape Rooms' progress, follow the business pages on Facebook and Instagram. Info: offcenterescape.com.