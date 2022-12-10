EASTON, Pa. - A family-owned restaurant serving up chile rellenos, seafood tostadas and other authentic Mexican dishes will end operations later this month.
Hacienda Los Agaves, which opened in May 2021, is set to close on Dec. 19 at 665 Northampton St., according to a message posted on the business' Facebook page.
"Over the past two years, you have demonstrated an immense amount of support to our family business," the announcement reads. "We are sad to announce that we will be permanently closing after Monday, Dec. 19. We hope you can come say goodbye and enjoy your final quesabirria, Los Agaves fajitas, or carnitas platter at Hacienda Los Agaves!"
Jorge Velazquez and his brother-in-law, Miguel Morales, opened Hacienda Los Agaves at the northwest corner of Northampton and Locust streets, in space that was once home to other dining establishments, including Briggs' Tavern, Slainte Irish Pub and Which Brew.
The restaurant offers seating for around 140 customers in a handful of dining rooms. A partially covered deck at the back of the property proved especially popular among guests during warm months.
"It hasn't been busy," Morales said in regard to the reason for the upcoming closure. "I may come back to open somewhere else in the future, but for now, I'll be returning to New York to be with my family. I've been going back a lot on weekends and my days off, but now I'll be spending more time with them."
Velazquez, who moved to the United States from Mexico as a teenager, previously worked under renowned restaurateurs such as Danny Meyer, Tom Colicchio and Daniel Boulud, at high-end New York City restaurants.
Velasquez hasn't been involved in the business in recent months, Morales said, but the pair collaborated during the restaurant's infancy to create a menu replete with authentic, made-from-scratch Mexican dishes, many featuring longstanding family recipes.
Highlights include burritos, tacos, tostadas, tortas (Mexican-style sandwiches), quesabirria and appetizers such as fried calamari, nachos and elote (grilled corn-on-the-cob with queso fresco, mayonnaise and chili powder).
About a dozen main courses include selections such as chicken enchiladas, chilaquiles (crispy tortilla chips topped with green or red salsa, Mexican cheese, sour cream and avocado); Molcajete Los Agaves (grilled chicken, steak, shrimp and chorizo with grilled cheese, onions, cactus paddles, rice, refried beans, guacamole, pico de gallo and corn tortillas); and Bistec a la Mexicana (sauteed beef strips with tomatoes, onions, rice, refried beans, guacamole and corn tortillas).
Hacienda Los Agaves, featuring vibrantly colored artwork and other decor, is a BYOB establishment. Morales was looking to acquire a liquor license over the past year, but those plans never came to fruition.