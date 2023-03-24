FOUNTAIN HILL, Pa. – A facility fostering creativity in artists of all abilities is saying goodbye in Lehigh County.
The Art Establishment, a community visual arts studio dedicated to serving the unique needs of artists, has closed after eight years of business at 945 Broadway in Fountain Hill.
The studio had been temporarily closed for the past few months as an owner recuperated from surgery, but that closure recently became permanent.
"An opportunity has arisen which will allow us to step into retirement, and into the next phase of our lives…spending time with family and friends and getting back to working on our own art," husband-and-wife co-owners Tom and Ellen Flynn announced on the business' Facebook page.
"So, it is with mixed emotions that we announce that we will not be reopening after this recent hiatus," they wrote. "We can’t do that without first thanking you all from the bottom of our hearts."
The Flynns spent more than two years renovating a former textile mill — built in 1912 — before opening The Art Establishment in 2015.
The facility aimed to make art accessible to everyone — amateur and established artists alike, with a clean, affordable and comfortable space along with professional-grade equipment.
Drawing and painting, printmaking, pottery and darkroom studios were featured on two levels.
Studio space could be utilized when it was convenient for the artists, with various rates available and no membership or commitments.
Individuals could pay $12 per hour, $65 per day, $125 per week or $165 per month.
"The Art Establishment is an art studio with a new concept: a community co-working drop-in studio offering professional grade equipment and studio space on an affordable basis," a message on the business' website reads.
The facility also hosted art classes, camps and parties for all ages, with a team of more than 20 instructors available to teach and guide participants in various subjects.
The Flynns especially enjoyed showing how talented the special needs community is by hosting seven special needs art shows.
"It has been a real privilege to meet you all, to start so many on their art journeys, to see the joy in creating or learning new things," the Flynns wrote in their announcement. "We've celebrated special occasions with you, cheered you on in your progress, laughed (and occasionally cried) with you."
"We will miss you, but we encourage you to continue your art journey."
Announcements regarding outstanding gift certificates and picking up remaining pottery soon will be made soon.