WEISSPORT, Pa. - A Carbon County coffee shop is downsizing.
UnCommon Grounds has stopped operating its mobile cafe, and is closing its coffee shop at the Hofford Mill in Weissport in June, the owners said on Facebook.
The cafe plans to continue at the Hometown Farmers Market on Wednesdays.
"We are hoping, and praying, that by downsizing the operation we can ride out this bumpy road that we, and ALL small businesses, are on so that we can come back at another location stronger than ever!" the post on Monday said.
UnCommon Grounds serves a variety of coffee and specialty drinks, as well as crepes and assorted baked goods.