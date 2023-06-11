MACUNGIE, Pa. - Coffee, crab cakes and club sandwiches are returning to a decades-old restaurant site in Lehigh County.
Macungie Diner, a family-run eatery offering breakfast, lunch and dinner daily, is set to open Monday, June 12, at 202 E. Main St. in Macungie, co-owner Will Perez said.
The property was formerly the home of Bear Swamp Diner, which shuttered in 2020 after more than 30 years of business.
The 110-seat Macungie Diner will be run by Perez and his parents, Manuel and Sully Perez. The Kutztown family also operates The New Schnecksville Diner in North Whitehall Township.
Renovations on the Macungie building began a little more than a year ago, and the Perezes were originally hoping to start welcoming customers last summer.
Backordered equipment and struggles related to hiring workers pushed the restaurant's target opening back several months.
"We can't wait to be a welcoming spot for all," Will said. "It'll be worth the wait."
Macungie Diner's menu will be "about 95% the same" as The New Schnecksville Diner's menu, Will said, with popular items such as chicken pot pie, lasagna, stir-fry dishes and broiled and fried seafood platters carrying over to the new eatery.
Menu highlights will include appetizers such as corn nuggets and pierogies; classic sandwiches such as a reuben and French dip; steaks such as a 10-ounce sirloin and 14-ounce Delmonico; and entrees such as breaded veal cutlet and roast turkey over filling.
Customers also will be able to enjoy a variety of freshly prepared soups, salads, wraps, paninis, grilled chicken sandwiches and 6-ounce steak burgers.
"Everything is made from scratch," Will said. "We'll also offer breakfast all day and homemade cakes and pies."
In addition to offering similar food options, the new diner also will feature "the same family-friendly atmosphere," Will said.
The Perezes are hands-on owners, who enjoy chatting with customers when they're not cooking, ringing up orders and tending to other restaurant tasks.
"We do a little bit of everything, but we really enjoy talking with customers," Will said. "It'll be the same way in Macungie. We're really excited to join another community where we will continue to treat our customers like family."
In Macungie, the Perezes implemented a multitude of building updates, including the installation of new carpeting, lighting, kitchen equipment, furniture and a security system. They also updated an eating counter, remodeled the bathrooms and repainted the dining room and facade.
The restaurant will operate 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.
"Our restaurants are family-run, and we want them to be a like a second home for people," Will said. "So, we're going to give everyone the best service possible in hopes that they keep coming back for years to come."