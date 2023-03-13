BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Wells Fargo will close a Bethlehem office on Easton Avenue in June, as mobile banking moves ahead and some branches are left behind.
The branch at Rodgers Street and Easton Avenue will close June 7. The office is near the intersection of Stefko Boulevard and Easton Avenue, in the corner of a strip mall. It is known as the Rodgers Street branch, although the main road passing it is Easton Avenue.
"Wells Fargo made the difficult decision to close our Rodgers Street branch on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at 12:00 p.m.," according to a bank statement. "We apologize for any inconvenience this might cause, and customers can continue to bank with us at our nearby locations, including our Bethlehem Square branch, approximately two miles away."
Bethlehem Square is the shopping center on the southeast corner of Routes 22 and 191, with Walmart, Home Depot and Giant as anchor stores.
"Branches continue to play an important role in the way we serve our customers, and we continuously evaluate our branch network in light of changing customer needs, the increase in the use of digital banking, market factors, and economic trends," Wells Fargo said.
Banks across the country are closing branches as customers choose to make transactions over their phones. Wells Fargo announced earlier that its branch in McAdoo, Schuylkill County, will close in May. In downtown Allentown, it opened a branch last June.
What is now Wells Fargo & Co. was founded in 1852 by Henry Wells and William Fargo.
The company became known for its wagons carrying gold, silver and goods in the west. The "Wells Fargo Wagon" is the title of a song from "The Music Man," a 1962 movie musical featuring Robert Preston, Shirley Jones and Ron Howard.
San Francisco-based Wells Fargo is one of America's "Big Four" banks, along with Citigroup, Bank of America and JPMorgan Chase.
Shares in Wells Fargo are traded under the ticker symbol WFL on the New York Stock Exchange. Shares were trading at $38.54 at 9:41 a.m. Monday. In the last 52 weeks, shares have traded as high as $54.20 and as low as $36.54. The market capitalization of Wells Fargo at the current share price is about $146 billion.