ALLENTOWN, Pa. - An iconic bakery - known for its fresh breads, cakes, doughnuts and pastries - has expanded its footprint in the Lehigh Valley.
Vallos Bakery, a nearly century-old business at 800 Broadway in Salisbury Township, opened a second location on Thursday, June 1, at the Allentown Fairgrounds Farmers Market.
The stand operates on the lower level of the market, near Foods of the Mediterranean and S. Clyde Weaver.
"We're doing well, and we're very excited about opening this stand, a second location for our business and a place for our boys to work at," said Tina Hanuschak, who operates the bakery with her husband, Scott Hanuschak. "Also, everyone at the farmers market has been amazing. They're just as excited as we are."
Tina Hanuschak is a third-generation operator of Vallos, which originated in 1926 on Third Street in south Bethlehem.
Her grandfather, Stephanos Skoutelas, worked at the bakery after moving to the United States from Greece.
When the bakery was put up for sale, Skoutelas and his wife, Kathleen, purchased it from Vallos Baking Company and later moved the business about two miles southwest to Broadway in Salisbury Township.
When Stephanos passed away, the bakery was then handed down to his three sons - Nicholas, George and Gus.
"When they retired in 2005, my husband and I bought it from them," said Tina, Nicholas' daughter. "Now, our sons are going to be running this stand, and hopefully the bakery one day when my husband and I retire."
Over the years, the Hanuschaks updated baking equipment, invested in new delivery trucks, hired additional bakers and launched a new line of freshly baked pastries and cakes.
During the pandemic, they also temporarily closed the bakery for several months for renovations.
Outside, a longstanding roadside stand was recently removed when the sidewalk and parking lot were redone, but a new sign is coming soon, Tina said.
Vallos, which has a tagline of "baking a difference in the Lehigh Valley," is known for its fresh rolls including hot dog, hamburger, Kaiser and steak.
The business also makes a variety of breads, including French, Italian, Vienna and Greek, along with its dozens of doughnut varieties, including apple fritters, Bavarian custard, chocolate crullers and lemon crumb.
Other sweet treats include a variety of cakes, cookies, brownies, turnovers, streudels, eclairs and cannolis.
"Everything is made from scratch," Tina said. "Our cakes are homemade. Our doughnuts are homemade. Our pastries are homemade. Our icings are homemade. That's why people like everything."
The Allentown stand is run by the Hanuschaks' sons, Trevor and Parker, and sells the same types of items offered at the bakery, but it offers a condensed menu due to space limitations, Tina said.
It joins more than 50 other local merchants at the market, which was established in 1953 at 1825 W. Chew St.
Longtime favorites include Baringer Bros. Meats, Bedway's Fresh Fruits, Charlie K's Pizza, Heckenberger's Seafood, Gannon's Gourmet and Mary Ann Donut Kitchen.
"We're so excited," said Laurie Wuchter, who operates the Allentown Fairgrounds Farmers Market with her husband, Dan Wuchter. "Vallos has been around for around 100 years, and we've been around for 70. Also, The Ritz is 95 years old. So, we have a lot of traditions and legends joining together."
Other recent addition at the market include Cuz'n Vinny's Homemade Pasta; and Soul Soup, specializing in scratch-made soups and sandwiches.
O'Brien's Really Good Food Co., a popular destination for fresh soups, salads, breads and cakes, closed its stand in December after 23 years at the market.
For the latest Vallos Bakery happenings, follow the business' Facebook page.