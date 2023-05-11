Just a few months after its debut, a business serving boba tea, fruit tea, milkshakes and more is expanding with a second location in Berks County.
Winnie Tea Bar, a counter-service eatery that opened in March at 725 Penn Ave. in West Reading, is planning to open a second location this summer at 3328 Plaza Drive in Muhlenberg Township.
“Growing up in Berks County and graduating from Muhlenberg High School, this location is truly a second home to Winnie Tea Bar and we cannot be more excited!” owner Uyen Nguyen said.
The new location is expected to open the first week of July, according to Alex Alfaro, Nguyen's husband and business partner.
"If we can get in there sooner, we will," Alfaro said in regard to a target opening date.
The couple also is seeking to open a third Winnie Tea Bar location either in Wyomissing or Exeter Township, Alfaro said.
"We're actively searching for a possible third location in those two areas," Alfaro said. "We've noticed where a lot of our clientele is coming from. So, we want to make sure that we make our business as accessible to them as possible."
Winnie Tea Bar offers boba tea, fruit tea, coffee, shakes, slushies, cakes and more. The business also is planning to introduce mochi waffles within the next couple of weeks, Alfaro said.
Current menu highlights include freshly prepared milk teas such as brown sugar, coconut and matcha; fruit teas such as honeydew green tea, lychee rose green tea and strawberry lemonade green tea; superfruit teas such a mango passion tea, grapefruit chia tea and peach tea with pulp; and slushies such as passionfruit, pineapple and taro.
Customers can choose their sugar and ice levels as well as their topping (tapioca, crystal boba, rainbow jelly, aloe jelly or fruit-flavored popping boba). Select slushies are also available with cheese foam.
Other drink menu highlights include shakes such as mango, peach and strawberry; coffee selections such as Americano, lattes and mocha; hot tea such as jasmine green, white peach and rose oolong; and refresher drinks such as kumquat lemon, peach mango and rose lime.
There are also desserts such as chestnut cake, coffee cake rolls, Swiss milk rolls, strawberry cake and the top-selling vanilla crepe cake.
Winnie Tea Bar is open 3-9 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays and noon to 9 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. Info: 610-743-5754.