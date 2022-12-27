EASTON, Pa. - The new year is bringing big changes to a pair of Lehigh Valley craft beverage producers.
Weyerbacher Brewing Company, a staple of Easton's South Side for more than 25 years, in October resolved its second bankruptcy case in three years and scored a new owner, Savant Beverages LLC.
The brewery reopened its renovated taproom with limited hours on Dec. 9 and is planning a grand reopening celebration, Jan. 12-16.
Additionally, The Colony Meadery, which has been producing its honey-based alcoholic beverages at 905 Harrison St. in Allentown for about a decade, is planning to move its original production facility and tasting room to the Weyerbacher site in early 2023.
In a social media post addressed to its "Colony Hive," the meadery announced on Monday that it's time for the business to move from its Allentown production location, a former Mack Trucks plant.
"We’ve poured our last mead at our first home, and we’re very excited to announce that we’ll be moving in with the new owners of Weyerbacher Brewing in Easton starting in the new year!" the post continues.
Exact details of when the transition will be complete are dependent upon a few factors, including how quickly The Colony Meadery's equipment can be moved and set up and how quickly the business' licensing can transfer to the new location, co-owner Gregory Heller-LaBelle said. The meadery could be ready to roll in Easton anywhere between a few weeks and a couple of months.
"We're moving pretty crazily right now to try to get the production facility packed up and moved over, get everything hooked up, and then we have licensing and things like that to deal with," Heller-LaBelle said. "We'll make sure people know when it's time."
The joint venture was a natural evolution for The Colony Meadery, which started making its craft beverages in the Bridgeworks Enterprise Center, an Allentown business incubator, nine years ago.
Heller-LaBelle and his partner, Mike Manning, began seriously considering the transition to a larger space a few years ago as they were in need of "more breathing room," Heller-LaBelle said. The pandemic delayed talks of expansion.
"We were probably right on the verge of moving out and then the pandemic happened," Heller-LaBelle said. "I think anyone who's been over [in Allentown] knows we've been hurting for space for a while now. We've pretty much been straining against things - playing 'meadery Tetris' - for some number of years now. That's we called it when we had to move this over there or that over there so we can move this in there."
The time to grow was also right with Heller-LaBelle being friends with Savant Beverages LLC's CEO, Ed Lozano.
"I've known Ed for a while now, and it's something we've talked about - possible synergies between the two brands," Heller-LaBelle said. "We're very excited about it."
The Colony Meadery in 2019 opened a satellite tasting room on Third Street in south Bethlehem, and not much is changing there, Heller-LaBelle said.
"People with sharp eyes will note that we've already started stocking Weyerbacher beer there," Heller-LaBelle said. "We'll have an announcement coming out in January about our collaborations going on there."
The Colony Meadery's serving model isn't expected to change in Easton. It still plans to offer glasses and flights of mead along with mead slushies in the new tasting room, Heller-LaBelle said.
The layout and logistics of the shared space, including the potential for an additional bar, are still being ironed out.
"At this point, I don't think we know the answer to that," Heller-LaBelle said about the possibility of a new bar. "I think that's something we have to kind of work out in the next few weeks. Some of that is just operational."
Heller-LaBelle couldn't say exactly how many meads will be offered on tap and in bottles in Easton, but the partners will continue to "maintain a good variety," he said.
Customers will find staple varieties such as Straight, No Chaser, a traditional orange blossom mead; Tea Tax, the meadery's version of an Arnold Palmer drink; and Wu-Tang Cran, a cranberry orange mead.
Wu-Tang Cran is temporarily out of stock and will be "the first thing that goes into tanks" once the business is set up in Easton, Heller-LaBelle said.
Other popular selections include Mo-Mead-o, a mojito mead with mint and lime; Beso Exotico, a mead with cinnamon, chocolate and cayenne pepper; Rosé the Riveter, a dry mead with hibiscus and rose hips; and Frozen Digits, a blueberry mead.
There are also seasonal options such as pumpkin spice and Moravian Spice Cake.
"It's the dance that every beverage company does," Heller-LaBelle said of the meadery's drink lineup. "You want to bring out new stuff, but you want to make sure the stuff that people want is always available."
Weyerbacher currently has five of The Colony Meadery's meads on tap, and customers also can stop by the meadery's location in south Bethlehem through the end of the year.
As it's done in past years, the Bethlehem tasting room will temporarily close the first week of January. It will reopen Jan. 12.
"The good news is [mead] is on tap in Easton and we have our south Bethlehem location so people can also get stuff there," Heller-LaBelle said. "No one should be without mead for the new year."
Weyerbacher, known for its Belgian-style brews including Merry Monks and QUAD, opened in 1995 in a converted livery stable near South Sixth and Northampton streets in Easton. It moved to a larger, 30,000-square-foot space on Line Street in 2001.
The brewery, which also became known for its extensive barrel aging program, continued to grow in popularity over the next decade. It eventually amped up production in the mid-2010s to satisfy the demand.
But with increasing competition from other craft beer producers, Weyerbacher filed for bankruptcy in April 2019 before emerging from it a year later.
In June of this year, the brewery again filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in U.S. District Court, saying the company “is unable to pay its debts as they mature.” As a result, its taproom was closed until further notice.
The new court documents, filed June 27, listed Weyerbacher as owing more than $1.5 million to its top 20 creditors.
"It's been a very tough three years for our industry," Heller-LaBelle said. "And I think for those of us who are still here and for those of us who are trying to kind of complete that survival process, teaming up is going to be an important part of it."
"So, we're really excited to be working with the [Weyerbacher] team. Obviously, that's a location and a brand of which pretty much anyone in the Lehigh Valley has a great deal of fondness and reverence for. So, it's very exciting. It's one of those things where once the stress of the move is over, we're going to have a lot of fun."
After The Colony Meadery gets situated at its new homebase, the business will resume meadery tours, which include a tasting of five meads, Heller-LaBelle said. With a promotional code, MEAD, tours can be booked online for $15.
"We will definitely get [tours] back up and running as soon as we can because that's a thing that I know a lot of people love and we love doing," Heller-LaBelle said.
Holiday hours at Weyerbacher are 3-8 p.m. Dec. 29, noon to 8 p.m. Dec. 30 and noon to 6 p.m. Dec. 31 (featuring Don Juan Mex Grill food truck). The taproom is closed on New Year's Day.
"Spend the final days of 22 at Weyerbacher!" a post on the business' Facebook page reads.