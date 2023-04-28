WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A Lehigh Valley Dunkin' location is celebrating its newly remodeled Next Generation restaurant with a grand opening celebration on Saturday, April 29.
The event will include free coffee for a year giveaways to the first 100 guests (starting at 11 a.m.) at the restaurant, 3670 MacArthur Road, Whitehall Township.
Free coffee for a year recipients will receive a coupon book containing four medium hot or iced coffee coupons per month for 14 months, valid only at the 3670 MacArthur Road location.
The celebration, running 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., also will include the Dunkin’-branded prize wheel with giveaways, Dunkin’s mascot, Cuppy, and more.
At noon, Dunkin’ franchisee Mihir Vyas will host an official ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening. Following the ceremony, Vyas will present a check for $500 to United Way of the Greater Lehigh Valley.
Restaurant improvements include a new tap system, redesigned lobby, new digital kiosks and new digital menu boards in the lobby and drive-thru, among other upgrades.
"Everything is new," Vyas said.
Dunkin’, founded by Bill Rosenberg in 1950 in Quincy, Massachusetts, is the largest coffee and doughnuts brand in the United States, with more than 13,200 restaurants in nearly 40 global markets. Dunkin’ is part of the Inspire Brands family of restaurants.