LEHIGH TWP., Pa. - A former hot spot for manicotti, veal saltimbocca and other Italian specialties will soon be a destination for muffins, pastries and other fresh baked goods in Northampton County.
Baker Ben's Bakery, a full-service bakery offering cakes, doughnuts, sticky buns and more, is set to open 8 a.m. Saturday, July 15, at 4330 Lehigh Drive in Lehigh Township, owner and baker Ben Steitz said.
Steitz, with help from family members, overhauled the Lehigh Town Center space that was previously home to A Ca Mia, a BYOB Italian restaurant that abruptly closed in January after 10 years of business.
The Whitehall Township resident added new lighting, kitchen equipment and walls for an office, break room and storage area.
The bakery will open with a limited menu that includes sticky buns, iced cinnamon buns, doughnuts, muffins, cakes and pastries, Steitz said. Coffee and tea also will be available.
In the weeks to follow, it will grow to include other made-on-site offerings such as breakfast sandwiches and CBD dog treats and CBD cookies, brownies and granola bars for people. It also plans to carry ice cream cakes and ice cream sandwiches from another local business.
Holiday and seasonal baked goods such as cut-out cookies, kiffles, nut rolls, Irish soda bread and paska bread are also planned.
"We're also going to have fastnachts," Steitz said. "We've got to have those."
Baker Ben's Bakery, with indoor seating for around 16 customers, also will sell various breads and rolls.
"We'll have a variety, including Kaiser rolls, steak rolls, hot dog rolls, club rolls, Italian bread and rye bread," Steitz said. "Those should start in mid-August."
Steitz, a 2016 graduate of Whitehall High School, traces his love for baking back to his childhood, when he'd spend time at his neighbor's house - watching and helping her bake - around age 10.
He also studied commercial baking at Lehigh Career & Technical Institute in North Whitehall Township and worked at a few Lehigh Valley businesses, including Uncle Paul's Pierogies and BabaNonna Kiffles, throughout high school.
From 2016 to 2020, he worked in the bakery departments of several local Weis Markets stores, where he held a variety of roles including a management position. Most recently, he worked in the bakery department of Giant on West Emmaus Avenue in Allentown.
"This was a dream even before I went to LCTI in high school," Steitz said. "In middle school, I took the summer camp program that they offer there. Also, my neighbor would throw Halloween parties, and one year, I just made a shirt that said 'Ben's Bakery.' I didn't think it would actually happen."
Regular hours for Baker Ben's Bakery will be 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays.
The bakery will be closed on Mondays for cleaning and prep work, and Tuesdays will be reserved for pre-order pickups.
Steitz stressed that menu offerings during the business' first few days will be limited as he and staff get situated in the space.
"This Saturday, we will open at 8 a.m. and stay open until we sell out, which I have a feeling is going to be really quick," Steitz said. "If we end up closing early on Saturday, we're going to start more production right away for the following day."
In addition to grab-and-go treats, Baker Ben's Bakery will fulfill custom orders of cakes, cookies and other items. To place an order or for more information, call 610-224-9191.