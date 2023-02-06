WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A popular Whitehall Township ice cream shop is celebrating its recent move with a sweet promotion.
King Kone, offering banana splits, milkshakes and other cool treats, will hold a grand opening event featuring a buy-one-get-one-free deal on all menu items, noon to 9 p.m. Feb. 16 at its new location, 4128 Springmill Road, according to a news release.
The Springmill Road site, about a football field's length away from the shop's original spot at 5503 MacArthur Road, is the former home of Hoover Karate Academy, which continues to operate a location on Memorial Road in Upper Macungie Township.
“Even though it is winter, we have been busy at our new location,” owner Rick Safi of North Whitehall Township said. “People want to come and see our new place.”
King Kone, which opened at its new location on Jan. 18, previously operated directly across MacArthur Road in the Eagle Point Plaza for 32 years. Safi purchased the business in 2015.
“I bought the ice cream shop from its original owner, Charlie Nemeth, who created a great business,” Safi said. “I am happy to continue the legacy and to take the much-loved shop to the next level.”
Safi was attracted to the Springmill Road property as it's larger - 2,600 square feet compared to the shop's former 2,100 square feet - and offers more space for parking.
The new location also allows King Kone to make its own ice cream on premises and features a larger outdoor seating area, with a newly constructed deck measuring 24 feet by 32 feet.
King Kone announced its move across MacArthur Road almost two years ago.
Completing the renovations to the building and securing the necessary permits took much longer than expected, Safi said.
On Springmill Road, King Kone is using new equipment, but the business is offering the same menu, which includes popular specialty sundaes such as brownie, cheesecake, strawberry shortcake and s'mores galore.
The shop features more than 60 flavors of Leiby's and Nelson's hard and soft ice cream in cups and a variety of cones.
Other menu highlights include sundaes, milkshakes, frozen yogurt, water ice, gelatis, floats and ice cream parfaits. The shop also offers puppy sundaes for dogs.
King Kone, which also sells homemade ice cream cakes and ice cream sandwiches, is open daily year-round.
At the new location, customers traveling southbound on Route 145 can directly access the parking lot from the roadway, while customers driving northbound can access it by turning left on Route 329, right on Spruce Street and right on Springmill Road.
Info: 610-261-1935; kingkonewhitehall.com.