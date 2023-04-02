WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - An addition to MacArthur Road's growing retail and restaurant roster is pleasing taste buds in Whitehall Township.
Nini Tea, offering bubble tea, fruit tea, slushies and other specialty beverages, opened Saturday at 2241 MacArthur Road, near Sherwin-Williams Paints.
The renovated strip mall space previously housed other food and drink spots, including Ferrara’s Pizzeria, Bacon Bagels and, most recently, The Bagel Press.
The 15-seat Nini Tea, owned by Hang Sun and Jiayi Li, offers milk tea such as caramel, honeydew and jasmine; fruit tea such as passion fruit green tea, lychee black tea and mango green tea; slushies such as Oreo, pina colada and matcha red bean; and coffee drinks such as lattes, cappuccino and mocha.
For the milk tea, starting at $3.95 for a small, customers can choose toppings such as pudding, tapioca pearls, crystal boba, coconut jelly, mango popping bubbles and more.
They also can pick their drink's ice level and sugar level.
Other menu highlights include classic tea such as black, green and honey oolong; and Yakult yogurt such as grapefruit, orange and lemonade;
For its grand opening, Nini Tea is offering a "buy one, get one free" deal on items on through Sunday, April 2. Hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.