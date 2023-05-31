WILSON, Pa. - Foodies in search of gyros, souvlaki and other Greek specialties should set their sights on Wilson this weekend.
Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, at 319 S. 20th St., will host its biannual Greek Food Fest Friday, June 2, through Sunday, June 4.
The free festival, which has been a tradition for about 50 years, features several homemade Greek specialties for sale along with Greek music and dance performances.
Greek favorites, made from scratch in the church's kitchen, include platters such as Athenian chicken, lamb shanks (served with orzo), roast chicken (served with string beans and rice pilaf), souvlaki (skewers of marinated pork on a bed of rice) moussaka (layered sliced eggplant, potatoes, ground beef, onions, tomatoes, seasonings and topped with bechamel sauce) and pastitsio (layered macaroni, ground beef and cheese, topped with bechamel sauce and baked to golden brown). All platters include a small Greek salad and roll.
Other menu highlights include gyros, Greek salad, dolmades (stuffed grape leaves), souvlaki sandwiches and spinach and cheese pies.
For those with a sweet tooth, the festival also serves up a variety of homemade desserts, including galaktoboureko (custard pastry in phyllo, baked and topped with honey syrup), kourambiedes (sweet butter and almond cookies, topped with powdered sugar), karidopita (rich walnut spice cake with a delicate honey syrup), kataifi rolls (shredded wheat pastry filled with walnuts, topped with honey syrup) and baklava (layers of phyllo and walnuts, baked and topped with honey syrup).
Items can be ordered on site or in advance online at http://easton-greek-festival.square.site/s/order. Outdoor dining under a tent is available, and takeout is also an option.
Hours are 5-9 p.m. Friday, noon to 9 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Info: 610-253-8147.