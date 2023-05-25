The owners of two popular dining concepts are leveling up their services in the Lehigh Valley region.
Bayou Boys Hospitality Group, which operates two locations of The Bayou: Southern Kitchen & Bar in Bethlehem and Easton and two locations of cheesesteak eatery Wiz Kidz in Bethlehem and Bethlehem Township, has added a new food trailer to its mix.
The mobile operation, which debuted a few weeks ago, is available for public and private events. It also will be a staple at breweries and other businesses, serving its cheesesteaks, cheese fries and other popular dishes to hungry guests.
"We'll be doing everything - breweries, festivals, private events - the whole deal," co-owner Mo Taylor said. "It's prominently branded 'Wiz Kidz,' but obviously if it's for a private event, we can do any of the foods from Wiz Kidz or The Bayou, just like when we do our regular catering orders. If someone has a special request and we can source it, we'll do it."
Standard trailer offerings include some of Wiz Kidz's top-selling cheesesteaks, $10 each, including the Wiz Kid (house wiz and signature cheese blend), Buffalo chicken, chicken bacon ranch and 610 (house marinara, pickles and cheese blend).
Other menu highlights include a fried chicken sandwich (with Booyah! sauce and pickles), bacon cheese fries, chicken tenders with fries and the Bayou Boys' own, locally made pierogies. Soft drinks are also available.
Taylor and his partners - Cristian Duarte, Jerry Straub and Matt Weaver - have begun accepting bookings for the trailer and will soon be creating separate social media accounts for the mobile operation, allowing foodies to stay up to date on scheduled appearances.
In previous years, Wiz Kidz set up a stand at Musikfest, but this summer, it will bring its new trailer to the 10-day Bethlehem music festival, Taylor said.
"For now, people can look for updates on the Wiz Kidz Facebook and Instagram pages," Taylor said.
As for the prospect of a new restaurant from the Bayou Boys, Taylor said there are no immediate plans for the group to open another brick-and-mortar dining establishment, but the potential for a new eatery is always possible.
"No other restaurants are in the works as of right now, but we're actively on the hunt," he added.