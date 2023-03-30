QUAKERTOWN, Pa. - A store selling women's blouses, jeans, dresses and other fashions is making moves in Bucks County.
The Rustic Camo Boutique, offering women's clothing, shoes and accessories, is planning to move from its year-old location at 8794 Easton Road in Ottsville to a new storefront in the 100 block of West Broad Street in downtown Quakertown later this spring.
The boutique's Ottsville location is expected to close in mid-May before its new Quakertown location opens in early June, owner Brooke Beers said.
Beers of Springfield Township has operated the business since November 2021 and is looking to gain more foot traffic at the Quakertown storefront, located next to The Proper Brewing Company.
She's also excited to join the growing downtown Quakertown business scene, which includes the 2-year-old Trolley Barn Public Market and new businesses such as Moon Rabbit Collective boutique, Raw Replenish cafe, The Phittest gym and Frederick's Downtown Market.
"I'm excited to have a bunch of neighboring businesses and just be part of a bigger community in general in Quakertown," Beers said. "I'm also big into events, and I'm looking forward to doing more of those in the new space."
Beers, a 2018 graduate of Palisades High School, has long been interested in fashion and hand-picks more than 90% of the store's merchandise from United States and international manufacturers.
Customers can shop new dresses, jeans, activewear and a wide array of tops, including sweaters, blouses, T-shirts and tank tops, among other items. A wide variety of sizes, including plus sizes, are available.
Popular styles vary by season, with a lace tank top - available in several different colors - being a current best seller, Beers said.
The boutique also sells shoes, handbags and accessories such as jewelry, scarves, belts and hats.
"We carry sizes small through 3X, and sometimes extra small," Beers said. "In jean sizes, we have anywhere from a size 0 up to a 24W, which not everyone carries. So, it's nice to have a wide range."
Beers named the boutique "Rustic Camo" as a nod to one of her favorite pastimes, hunting.
"Camo is just short for camouflage," Beers said. "I started hunting at a young age, and I actually shot a pretty big buck my first year. So, I've always had that love of hunting and just figured that I'd incorporate it into the boutique's name."
Rustic Camo Boutique also has an online store, which will be updated with spring and summer styles in the coming weeks.
To stay up-to-date on Rustic Camo Boutique happenings, including an opening announcement for the new location, following the business' Facebook and Instagram pages. Info: 267-272-8970.