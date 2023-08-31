Coronary artery disease means you have plaque building up in your arteries, which could lead to a heart attack.
There's a simple test to check for it, but not many people know about it. It's a the coronary calcium score test.
"The coronary calcium score is actually a CAT scan. It takes two minutes to acquire the images and very little radiation involved. And what it does is it looks at your coronary arteries to see if there's any calcium in your coronary arteries. And if we find calcium, it's equivalent to having coronary artery disease," said Baptist Health cardiologist Dr. Pamela Rama.
"Even a score of one means that you have coronary artery disease. What draws the calcium into the coronary arteries is cholesterol plaque. So, for me, it's the best predictor of cardiac events that we have so far."
The CAT scan is then used to create a scale from zero to 400. A score of zero means there's no plaque present, and the higher the score, the more plaque in your arteries.
But Rema says that even a low score doesn't mean you're in the clear.
Not only can it determine your risk, but Rama also uses it to determine if her patients need cholesterol medications, such as satins.
"When I have patients who have high cholesterol levels and their coronary calcium score is zero, I actually stop their statin therapy and they love it."
Rama recommends this test for people over 45, or younger if heart disease runs in the family.