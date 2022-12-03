Diabetic neuropathy is nerve damage that causes numbness and pain in the legs and feet. For some, it's hard to treat, but there is a device that was recently approved to help.
Alice Ortiz calls herself a city girl turned country.
But living on a 10 acre farm and keeping up with cows, goats, and chickens has been tough for the past six years.
Alice has diabetic neuropathy.
"It started with like, tingling and a little bit of burning and numbness," Alice said.
But the pain got worse, making it difficult to be on her feet.
"Diabetic neuropathy took over my life," said Alice. "I mean, living with pain 24/7 is not, it's not easy."
Alice was treated with medication.
She tried Gabapentin, Cymbalta, and Lyrica, but nothing worked.
"Unfortunately, until recently, there really was no next step," said William Raoofi, MD, Pain Management Specialist, Mercy Medical Center.
Now, a treatment that is newly approved for diabetic neuropath is bringing relief.
"I describe it as, kind of, like, a cardiac pacemaker, but for the nervous system," William Raoofi, MD said.
It's called the Nevro HFX, a spinal cord stimulator that transmits mild electrical pulses.
"It's done through a very small needle," said William Raoofi, MD, "that's put in someone's back, similar to an epidural."
The device is connected to a pulse generator that sends the electric current to the spine.
"It was like a light switch," said Alice. "The pain totally went away."
Now, Alice is able to vacation and cruise with her family, and finally, can get into her dream ride.
"I own a Jeep," said Alice. "I drive it all the time. And that was on my bucket list. There's nothing out there that I cannot do."
A trial of the device shows 80 percent of patients have pain relief from the stimulation.
It's been around for years, but was only approved for diabetic neuropathy a year ago.