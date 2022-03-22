This week's History's Headlines remembers a Berks County native.
He ended up in "rebel grey" during the Civil War, a uniform he did not wear willingly.
If you happened to live in Kutztown at the start of the 20th century, there was a good chance you knew the name Colonel Thomas Fister.
There's a story he liked to tell, one that made the papers back then. A story that could be called the Reluctant Confederate.
Fister was born in Kutztown in 1839.
"We don't know much about his early life, his family life," said historian Frank Whelan. "We do know they must have been relatively prominent in Kutztown because after he attended the public school system he went off to a private academy in Norristown."
After he graduated from the US Naval Academy, Fister joined the United States Revenue Marine Service which was tasked with collecting tariffs and snagging smugglers.
He was assigned to patrol the Gulf of Mexico.
But, when it was clear in 1861 that Civil War was coming he wanted out.
"He resigned his commission, bought a farm in Alabama, married a local woman and was going to keep himself out of the war," said Whelan.
But the Confederacy said, not so fast.
Fister was a trained naval officer a major "get."
So he was drafted by the rebel government and ordered aboard the gunboat McRae.
In April of 1862, the ship was badly damaged in a battle with a Union fleet.
It was allowed to bring its wounded to New Orleans, and Fister saw an opportunity.
He attempted an escape by night, but the Confederate military wasn't done with him yet.
Fister was next ordered to Virginia where he commanded a naval brigade. Finally, after General Lee's surrender in 1865 he was released from his service.
Fister had hoped the southern states would be accepting of the war's outcome.
But, as he later recounted that wasn't the case.
"He served one term in the Alabama legislature, then concerned about his wife and children and himself, he decided to go north, back to Kutztown," said Whelan.
Fister was active in state Democratic party politics and entertained guests at his 16-acre property on what was known as Normal Hill.
Fister died in 1915 and was buried at Hope Cemetery.