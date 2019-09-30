History's Headlines: A township called Hope

Francois-Jean Marquis de Chastellux was an inquisitive man. A soldier/philosopher who was raised in a turreted French castle, by 1782 he had written a well-respected book, become friends with the great philosopher Voltaire, been inducted into the prestigious French Academy in Paris and was the first person in France to voluntarily be inoculated with the small pox vaccine. Now he was in America: a 48-year-old general, part of the French Expeditionary Force that had helped American soldiers under George Washington defeat the British at Yorktown in 1781. He is depicted with other French officers in the painting of that surrender by John Trumbull that hangs in the rotunda of the U.S. Capitol Building. Before returning to France he said farewell to his friend Washington, who was staying with the Continental Army at Newburgh, New York. Having done so the Marquis had one other thing he wanted to see in America. His fellow French officers had told him about this remarkable place called Bethlehem, a communal religious community founded by the Moravians. He wanted to see Bethlehem, but he had also heard that Moravians had a settlement called Hope in New Jersey. It was right on the route he would be taking across New Jersey. It was his duty as a philosopher to examine its interesting way of life.

Today 250 years after its founding in 1769, the descendent of that Moravian village now known as Hope Township is celebrating the event. On September 20-22 there was a parade and other events that reminded the community of its storied historic past.

How did it begin? By 1769, Moravians, who had settled in Bethlehem, were traveling north hoping to establish other communities. As always, the Moravians had planned out the types of villages they wanted and what they would need to make them self-sufficient. First there were some families who settled near the farm of John Samuel Green Jr. Impressed with them over time, Green offered them 1000 acres of land, on which to settle. Its chief attraction was a source of water power from Beaver Brook. They early recognized that they would need it. Rather than accept the land as a gift they paid Green a thousand English pounds for it. Many of the Moravians were skilled craftspeople. Farming they would need to do of course but as the area around their community of Hope grew, so would their industries. For example, a grist mill would be needed to grind the grains the farmers grew. They would also need a sawmill.

The Marquis’s visit to Hope was recorded in his journal that was published in 1786 under the title “Travels In North America in the Years 1780, 1781 and 1782. ” It was reprinted in 1963 by the University of North Carolina Press. On the frigid night of December 8, 1782, while staying at an inn in what is now Newton, New Jersey, some other guests gave him information about Hope, which they called Moravian Mills. From what we know of him the Marquis undoubtedly enjoyed his dinner. He had developed a passion for American food, somewhat to the dismay of his aristocratic friends in Paris after his return. “He speaks of the most outlandish dishes,” a baroness later confided to her diary, “and describes them all with a complacency that really borders on the ridiculous.”

The evening of conversation passed pleasantly. “I passed a very agreeable evening by a good fire,” he wrote, ”congratulating myself at not being exposed on the severe cold which one felt as soon as one stepped out of the house.” A little before 9 a.m. Chastellux and his valet mounted their horses. The weather was, he noted, extremely cold and the road covered with ice and snow. “But on leaving the ridge and turning westward and descending from the high (Kittatinny) mountains to lower hills we found the temperature warmer and the ground entirely free,” he writes. It was 11:30 when he arrived at an inn run by a Moravian. Ephraim Culver had come there from Connecticut with his father, who had run a grist mill.

Chastellux discovered that an American friend had told Culver to have a big breakfast waiting for him and the valet. When the meal was done, they left for Hope with Culver acting as their guide, as he spoke German. “At the time Chastellux stopped,” notes one source,” the settlement was in a promising period of its growth: a chapel in the newly built Gemeinhaus had been dedicated only a month before; the sawmill had been built in 1780, the grist mill a decade earlier.” The Marquis was particularly impressed with the sawmill which he described in some detail:

“They first took us to the sawmill, which is the most beautiful and the best contrived I ever saw. One man only is all that is needed to direct the work; the same wheels which keep the saws in motion, also serve to convey the logs from the spot where they are deposited to the mill, a distance of twenty-five to thirty toises [50 to 60 yards]; they are placed on a sled, which sliding on a groove, is drawn by a rope which rolls and unrolls on the axle of the mill wheel itself. Planks are sold at six shillings, the hundred; if you supply your own it is only half the price and the plank a bit less…”

The grist mill was “just a gunshot from the other… a rather deep cut has been made through the schist to form the race for bringing water to the gristmill, which has been built and is very handsome… ” Though the sawmill is gone the grist mill remained in operation into the 1950s and is still in existence. The millrace is also still in existence and described as “750 feet long and at one place 22 feet deep.”

From the mill they went on to the church. “It is a square building not so large which includes the minister’s lodging.” The Marquis found it unusual that the services were held on the second floor. He noted the presence of an organ and religious paintings that were done by the Moravian artist John Valentine Haidt. That ended the tour of Hope. Chastellux spent the night in Belvidere at the home of a friend after a good dinner and playing a game of backgammon with his host’s wife. The Marquis later went on to Bethlehem and was given a tour before leaving for Philadelphia and eventually for France. Here he married a much younger woman who bore him a son.

Chastellux died four months before the child’s birth on October 24, 1788, the result of illness contracted following an inspection of army posts in Normandy. He was 54 years old, months before the outbreak of the French Revolution that sent so many of his fellow nobles to exile or the guillotine.

Despite their best efforts the Moravians could not get Hope to support itself. As the frontier moves westward, religious communities found themselves struggling in this new post-revolutionary world. Count von Zinzendorf had supported many of the communities himself by his own funds, but he had died in 1760 before Hope was even founded and his spiritual heirs in the church leadership in a Europe, racked by wars with Napoleon, had no funds to keep it afloat. On April 27, 1808 they held their last service in the Gemeinhaus on Easter Sunday. The entire village was sold for $48,000, a huge sum at the time. It included 1,500 acres and about 16 buildings. Some of the buildings were sold and their businesses continued to function. Others were sold off.

But in many ways throughout the 19th century development passed Hope by. The canal went south and the railroads went north. It was one of three towns in the running to be the county seat but was passed over for Belvidere.

During the 1870s and 80s, Hope went through a growth spurt as many farmers turned their land over to their sons to live in town. Later in the early 20th century, city people seeking to get away from the hustle and bustle of the big towns established summer homes in the area.

In some ways having the larger world pass by has preserved something special in Hope Township. In 1973 it was put on the state and National Register of Historic Places.