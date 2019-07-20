History's Headlines: A woman of importance

69 News

Take a look at Gilbert Stuart's portrait of Ann Penn Allen Greenleaf, eldest daughter of Allentown's James Allen, at the Allentown Art Museum and what do you see? An 18th century lady with a capital L: prim, proper and respectable for sure. But a second glance at her face suggests something more. A smile, that if not quite the Mona Lisa, faintly crosses her lips. Her eyes suggest intelligence and wit. What we know of her is that she had those qualities. Perhaps that was what led Stuart to paint her three time. Must have been more fun, at any rate, than George Washington. When 19th century British author William Makepeace Thackery, whose novels focused on 18th century women's lives (perhaps his most famous character was Vanity Fair's Becky Sharp), saw Stuart's portrait on a visit to Philadelphia in 1864, he remarked about how much Stuart captured in Greenleaf the spirit of "his" women.

Ann Penn Allen Greenleaf has a special place in the Lehigh Valley. As a granddaughter of William Allen and the daughter of James Allen, she was present at much of its early history. Following the Revolution, during which her family were branded as traitorous Tories and stripped of most of their property, she played a pivotal role in redeeming the family name and reputation. It would also be fair to say that without Anne Penn Allen Greenleaf, Lehigh County might not exist at all.

In a way Ann Penn Allen could not help being different. Shortly after she was born, her father, James, made an announcement that shocked the family: he was not going to allow her baptism. When she reached adulthood, she should be able to make up her own mind as to what religion- or none- she might follow. What made the otherwise conventional James Allen make this decision is unknown. Whatever the reason, it set a pattern for the rest of his three daughter's lives. They would be open to seeing the world through their own eyes rather than those of others. He insisted they be educated, as much as was then possible.

The events of the American Revolution, taking place during her impressionable teen years, must certainly have had an influence on her. Here is one recorded in her father's diary in 1777 when she was 15:

"Being ignorant that any Militia were in the Town, Mrs. Allen with her daughter Peggy (Anne's nickname) and Lyddy Duberry went to visit Mrs. Bond in the Chariot (a small coach with glass windows). Entering the street a company of the Militia met them in front; Samson (one the 3 enslaved African Americans Allen had acquired at his marriage) endeavored to drive out of the Road, but was stopped by a hollow way. The soldiers beat him with their muskets & pushed at him with their Bayonets into the Chariot on which to defend himself he made use of his Whip. This so enraged them, that they pushed their Bayonets into the Chariot, broke the glass & pierced the chariot in 3 places: during the whole scene my wife begging to be let out and the children screaming; they also attempted to overset it while they were within it. David Deshler (Comm. For Army Supplies for the County), happening to be present, prevented it & led the horses, by which means they escaped."

Allen added that later he invited the Militia officers into Trout Hall, one of whom he describes as "a violent man," apparently to show them he was not hiding British spies. Later the same officer assured him that he had not ordered his man to attack the chariot and, "he assured me that the soldiers were ripe for doing some violence to my house, which with difficulty he had prevented."

But apparently all this did not sour James Allen or his daughter on Allentown. Eventually, because his wife was about to have a baby, Allen got a pass from George Washington, a house guest of the Allen's in Philadelphia before the Revolution, to have the Allen family travel there, through American lines to the city, then occupied by the British. Even so, Janes Allen noted he "should prefer my old situation at Trout Hall." Years later in the 1830s his daughter Ann would express a similar sentiment, stating her preference for Allentown to the social life of Philadelphia. Also, throughout the rest of her life she would protest to anyone who would listen that her father was the real founder of Allentown and while attempting to be neutral it was wrong to label him as a Tory.

Tragically James Allen died at age 37 of tuberculous in 1778, still hoping to take his family to France to sit out the war before returning to America. His wife remarried a U.S. senator. The Allen girls grew up and according to Abagail Adams, were part of the "constellation of beauty" that graced Philadelphia. George Washington is said to have danced with her at her wedding. Ann Allen's husband was James Greenleaf, scion of an old New England family. He was also a diplomat, recently divorced from a baroness and a speculator on a grand scale which was to bring down the banker Robert Morris, known as the "financer of the Revolution." Greenleaf's machinations lead to the collapse of the North American Land Company and the young Republic's first financial crisis.

Despite all this and after his short term in debtor's prison in 1800, Allen married Greenleaf. Allentown became the Allen's summer place with a big home on the southeast corner of 5th and Allen. It was from here that the concept of the creation of Lehigh County was discussed. Even before the Revolution, farmers in what was then the western part of Northampton County would complain of having to travel all the way to the county seat of Easton to attend court. All protest was in vain as the Penn's had established the county seat there and that was that. But with the Penn family now gone from the scene for good, the opportunity for the creation of a new county was open. But, alas, the largely English-speaking elite that held the levers of government in Philadelphia were not about to let the Pennsylvania Germans have any more power than they already had.

So, despite the pressure from Ann Penn Allen Greenleaf in the form of petitions, little was done in the legislative process. But two important things happened that would move the issue along: one was moving the state capital from Philadelphia to Lancaster, and the other was the election of Simon Snyder, a Pennsylvania German, to the governor's chair.

Allen had spent her time in the first decade of the 19th century in Allentown while her husband speculated unsuccessfully in Washington D.C. real estate. His contribution seems to have been simply adding his name to the local projects. In an 1817 letter to her brother- in-law William Tilghman, Allen was to hold out her objections to leaving the Valley. "Mr. Greenleaf does not suspect this…but I long for retirement, particularly the retirement of Allentown."

Finally, in the first months of 1812, it all started to come together. On March 6, after on-again, off-again debates in the state house, Governor Snyder signed the legislation creating the new Lehigh County. Selection of Allentown as a site of a county seat was a forgone conclusion. The land on which the county courthouse was to be built belonged to the Allen family, but they donated it to the county.

If Ann Penn Allen Greenleaf's life had stopped there it might have been considered a successful one. But it had years to run. In the 1830s she and Greenleaf would split permanently but never divorced. In the background was their daughter's marriage to an English gambler that they did not approve of. After the gambler killed himself in the Lehigh County Jail it was discovered she was going to have a child.

Another daughter married her first cousin, a member of New York's Livingston family. They all lived well until Walter Livingston's investment in iron furnaces in Media, Pa. collapsed in bankruptcy. After he sold off his property, he sold off what was owned by his mother-in-law.

Ann Penn Allen Greenleaf died in Allentown in 1851. She was buried in Allentown for a year. But she was moved to West Laurel Hill Cemetery to a family plot. Chances are good that if she had any choice in the matter, she would rather have stayed in Allentown.